Tactical Data Link Market to Touch USD 12.25 Billion by 2030 owing to Increasing Need to Modernize Military Communication Systems | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size for Tactical Data Link Market was assessed at USD 8.3 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 12.25 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, as reported by SNS Insider.

Market Overview

Tactical Data Link (TDL) is a communication system used by military forces to exchange information and data in real time. TDL enables different military platforms, such as aircraft, ships, and ground units, to share critical information, including location, status, and intelligence, securely and efficiently. TDL provides numerous benefits to military forces, including enhanced situational awareness, improved coordination and collaboration, and increased operational effectiveness.

Market Analysis

The tactical data link market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the increasing use of tactical data links in military and defense applications, as these networks enable fast and secure data sharing between units and personnel. Moreover, the increasing modernization initiatives in both developed and emerging countries are expected to further fuel the growth of this industry. As countries continue to invest in upgrading their military equipment and capabilities, there will be a growing need for advanced communication and data-sharing technologies, such as tactical data links.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

BAE Systems

Leonardo S.p.A.

Tactical Communications

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Collins Aerospace

General Dynamics Corporation

Viasat Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Tactical Data Link Market Growth

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market remains uncertain and will likely depend on a variety of geopolitical and economic factors. However, it is clear that the ongoing conflict has the potential to disrupt the global supply chain and increase competition in this important market segment.

Tactical Data Link Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 8.3 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 12.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Tactical Data Link Market: Key Segmentation • By Component (Product, Software Solution)

• By Frequency (High Frequency, Ultra High Frequency)

• By Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket)

• By Application (Command & Control, ISR, EW, Radio Communication)

• By Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems, Weapons) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The global tactical data link market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with North America expected to dominate the market. This can be attributed to the high proportion of military spending in North American countries such as the United States, which is driving the adoption of advanced technological solutions for effective communication and seamless mission operations across land, naval, and airborne platforms. North America, being home to some of the world's largest defense spenders, including the United States and Canada, is expected to dominate the TDL market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaway from Tactical Data Link Market Study

The Command & Control segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to its crucial role in facilitating command and control activities. Tactical data links serve as a means of communication between various military platforms, enabling them to exchange critical information in real time. This is particularly important in combat situations, where swift decision-making and coordination can make all the difference.

The air segment of the market is particularly important, as it allows for seamless communication and coordination between airborne platforms, ground forces, and command centers. As military operations continue to evolve and become more complex, the need for reliable and efficient communication systems becomes increasingly critical.

Recent Developments Related to Tactical Data Link Market

Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries, and Red 6 Aerospace have recently announced their partnership to develop and integrate emerging technologies into their respective fields. This collaboration aims to bring about innovative solutions that can potentially enhance the aerospace industry.

EDGE, a leading technology group based in the United Arab Emirates, has been awarded a contract worth AED4 billion to provide intelligence capabilities to the UAE Armed Forces. The deal is expected to significantly enhance the military's operational capabilities, particularly in the areas of surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence gathering.

