The Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market is forecast to grow by $11052.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435936/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for aluminum and steel, rising demand for calcined green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke from various industries, and rapid urbanization.



The green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Green petroleum coke

• Calcined petroleum coke



By Type

• Fuel grade

• Calcined coke



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advances in oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market growth during the next few years. Also, mineral extraction from green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke and growing technological advancements by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market covers the following areas:

• Green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market sizing

• Green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market forecast

• Green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market vendors that include Aluminium Bahrain BSC, Asbury Carbons Inc., Atha Group, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Offshore Oil Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gautam ZEN UK LTD., Hebei Kangnaixing Carbon New Material Co. Ltd., Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd., National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Co., Oxbow Corp., Rain Industries Ltd., RIZHAO HENGQIAO CARBON CO. LTD., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Valero Energy Corp. Also, the green petroleum coke and calcined petroleum coke market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435936/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________