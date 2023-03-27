FOCUS FINANCIAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT (FOCS) - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Focus Financial Partners, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Focus Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FOCS) (“Focus Financial” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of Focus Financial to Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”), a private equity firm. On February 27, 2023, the two parties announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which CD&R will acquire Focus Financial in a going private merger. As a result of the merger, Focus Financial shareholders are only anticipated to receive $53.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Focus Financial.



Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. For example, Stone Point Capital, which currently owns and controls over 20% of Focus Financial’s outstanding stock, is rolling over a portion of its equity into the private company while Focus Financial’s remaining shareholders are receiving $53.00 per share in cash with no upside in the combined company. In fact, the $53.00 per share consideration is only a 5.57% premium to the Company’s $50.20 per share closing price on February 24, the last trading day before the merger was announced.

