The Global Retimer (Redriver) Market is forecast to grow by $137.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period

Our report on the retimer (redriver) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of investments toward construction of data centers, growing demand for reach extension devices, and advantages associated with retimers.



The retimer (redriver) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Server

• Storage

• Others



By Type

• Redriver

• Retimer



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing integration of retimer with USB 4 as one of the prime reasons driving the retimer (redriver) market growth during the next few years. Also, continuous technological upgradation in PCIe and launch of technologically advanced products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the retimer (redriver) market covers the following areas:

• Retimer (redriver) market sizing

• Retimer (redriver) market forecast

• Retimer (redriver) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retimer (redriver) market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Analogix Semiconductor Inc., Astera Labs Inc., Broadcom Inc., Diodes Inc., Intel Corp., Kandou Bus SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Montage Technology, Nuvoton Technology Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Parade Technologies Ltd., Phison Electronics Corp., Rambus Inc., Softnautics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., THine Electronics Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corp. Also, the retimer (redriver) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

