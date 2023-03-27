Global Smart Air Purifiers Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Air Purifiers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Smart Air Purifiers estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Dust Collectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fume & Smoke Collectors segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Smart Air Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 117 Featured) -
- Alen Corporation
- Americair Corporation
- Blueair, Inc.
- COWAYCO.,LTD
- Dyson Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IQAir North America Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- LG Electronics
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Electronics Corporation
- Sunbeam Products, Inc
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Winix Inc.
- Xiaomi Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|495
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Elevates Role-Play of Smart Air Purifiers
- HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth
- Smart Air Purifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Smart Air Purifiers: An Introduction
- Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
- Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
- Smart Air Purifiers by Technology
- By Type
- By End Use
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Residential Air Purifiers Dominate the Market
- Developed Markets Account for Major Share
- Developing Asian Countries to Drive Future Growth
- China: High Growth Market for Smart Air Purifiers
- Competition
- Rise in Number of Start Ups in Smart Purifiers Space
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers
- Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke
- Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2021
- Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide (2020): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India, Russia, Japan, and Others Country
- Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide
- Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Air Pollution Levels (PM2.5 Concentration (?g/m) for Major Countries Worldwide for 2020
- Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
- Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws Abundant Opportunities
- Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
- Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025
- Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %): 2020
- Combination Technologies Widen Functionalities
- UV Light Filtration Technology for Smart Air Purifiers
- Air Purifiers are Getting Smarter, Smaller, and More Innovative
- Innovations and Product Advancements Remain Core to Market Expansion
- Influx of New Products Impels Smart Air Purifiers Market
- Select New Product Launches
- Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success
- Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Residential Replacements: An Important Driver
- E-Retailing Expands Opportunities
- Regulatory Standards Drive Sales of Air Purification Equipment
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050
- Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Common Problems in Air Purifiers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1e8w6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment