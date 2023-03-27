Global Smart Air Purifiers Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Air Purifiers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Air Purifiers estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Dust Collectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fume & Smoke Collectors segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Smart Air Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Elevates Role-Play of Smart Air Purifiers

HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth

Smart Air Purifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Smart Air Purifiers: An Introduction

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Smart Air Purifiers by Technology

By Type

By End Use

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Residential Air Purifiers Dominate the Market

Developed Markets Account for Major Share

Developing Asian Countries to Drive Future Growth

China: High Growth Market for Smart Air Purifiers

Competition

Rise in Number of Start Ups in Smart Purifiers Space

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2021

Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide (2020): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India, Russia, Japan, and Others Country

Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide

Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well for Market Growth

Air Pollution Levels (PM2.5 Concentration (?g/m) for Major Countries Worldwide for 2020

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws Abundant Opportunities

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025

Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %): 2020

Combination Technologies Widen Functionalities

UV Light Filtration Technology for Smart Air Purifiers

Air Purifiers are Getting Smarter, Smaller, and More Innovative

Innovations and Product Advancements Remain Core to Market Expansion

Influx of New Products Impels Smart Air Purifiers Market

Select New Product Launches

Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success

Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Residential Replacements: An Important Driver

E-Retailing Expands Opportunities

Regulatory Standards Drive Sales of Air Purification Equipment

Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Common Problems in Air Purifiers

