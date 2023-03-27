Surgical Suture Market is Expected to Cross USD 6.75 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030; Prevalence of Chronic Diseases coupled with the Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Performed Worldwide to Push Market Growth

Westford USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by SkyQuest in 2022, a heart attack occurs in the United States every 40 seconds, making it a significant health concern for Americans. Additionally, a staggering 800,000 Americans experience a heart attack each year, further highlighting the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the country. This rising burden of cardiovascular diseases is expected to increase the demand for the surgical suture market . Sutures play a critical role in treating heart attacks and other cardiovascular procedures.

As per SkyQuest's research report in 2022, approximately 7.2 million individuals in the United Kingdom are currently living with heart and circulatory diseases. This number includes 3.9 million males and 3.3 million females, highlighting that both genders are affected by these conditions. As such, surgical sutures are critical in the UK and globally, as they play a crucial role in treating heart and circulatory diseases, among other conditions.

A surgical suture is a medical device used to close wounds and incisions during surgical procedures. Sutures are used in various surgical procedures, including general surgery, plastic surgery, gynecology, and ophthalmology. They are critical in ensuring proper wound closure and minimizing the risk of infection or other complications. Surgical sutures are essential for surgeons and medical professionals, enabling them to provide safe and effective patient care.

Cardiovascular Surgery Segment to Dominate the Market owing to High Demand for Sutures in Cardiac Surgery and Advancements in Surgical Suture Technology

The cardiovascular surgery segment emerged as the leading revenue generator for the surgical suture market in 2021. The report further highlights that the segment will continue dominating the market from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of surgeries to treat cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), heart valve repair, and aortic aneurysm repair. Additionally, the continuous rise in the geriatric population and the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes contribute to the growth of the cardiovascular surgery segment in the market.

The surgical suture market in North America showed remarkable growth in 2021, expected to continue through 2030. The region's growth can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical intervention, the growing aging population, and the continuous demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures has increased the market's growth. Minimally invasive procedures offer several benefits over traditional surgeries, such as reduced postoperative pain, shorter recovery times, and lower risk of complications.

Absorbable Sutures Segment to Account for High Revenue Share Thanks to Huge Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Globally

In 2021, the segment of the absorbable suture dominated the surgical suture market, and it is expected to continue growing in popularity between 2022 and 2030. This segment's popularity can be attributed to several factors, including its biocompatibility, which reduces the risk of adverse reactions and promotes healing. In addition, absorbable sutures are composed of materials that are naturally broken down and absorbed by the body over time, eliminating the need for removal. As a result, it is a significant patient advantage, reducing the need for additional medical procedures and associated costs. Another factor contributing to the growing popularity of absorbable sutures is their versatility. It can be used in various surgical procedures, including soft tissue repair, cardiovascular surgery, and orthopedic surgery.

According to recent market research, Europe emerged as the second-largest surgical suture market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue well into the next decade. The growing demand for surgical sutures in the region can be attributed to several factors, including advancements in medical technology, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and a rising geriatric population. Moreover, technological advances in medical devices have led to the development of advanced surgical sutures that offer better efficacy and safety. As a result, it has also fueled the market growth in Europe.

SkyQuest has recently published a comprehensive report on the global surgical suture market. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and key players, along with a thorough assessment of the current market landscape and the impact of significant events and market conditions in various regions. This report is a valuable resource for industry players, investors, and stakeholders who seek to gain a deeper understanding of the market. The market is highly competitive and diverse, with numerous players offering a range of suture products designed to meet the specific needs of patients and surgeons. The market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape, including the key players, their market share, and strategic initiatives.

Key Developments in Surgical Suture Market

Mesh Suture, Inc., a leading medical device company, has announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its innovative product, DURAMESH™. This clearance paves the way for the company to market and sell its product in the United States. DURAMESH™ is a surgical mesh designed to provide a durable and reliable solution for soft tissue repair.

Stryker, a leading medical technology company, has launched a new product called the Citrefix™ Suture Anchor System. This innovative system features the Citregen biomaterial, designed to support bone regeneration and facilitate natural healing. In addition, the Citrefix™ Suture Anchor System is designed to be easy to use, with a simple insertion and placement process that minimizes the risk of complications.

Arthrex's TightRope implant is a groundbreaking medical device that the US FDA approved for treating children's anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries. This implant is designed to provide a minimally invasive solution for children with ACL injuries, allowing them to return to normal activities more quickly and safely. The TightRope implant uses a robust braided cord to anchor the ACL, providing stability and support for the injured knee.

Key Questions Answered in Surgical Suture Market Report

How have recent technological advancements impacted the target market's growth rate and valuation estimates, and what new opportunities or challenges do these trends present to market participants?

Which segments within the target market are expected to experience the fastest growth over the next several years, and what factors drive this trend?

What impact have recent regulatory changes had on the target market, and how are market participants adapting to these changes to remain competitive?

How are changing consumer preferences and behaviors affecting the target market, and what strategies are market participants using to respond to these trends?

