Chemical Distribution Market Size & Share to Surpass $368.7 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Chemical Distribution Market is valued at USD 243.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 368.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Overview

Rising chemical consumption in many end-use industries, including construction, medicines, polymers & resins, and plastics, is predicted to be a major driver for the distribution business. Chemical manufacturers provide essential raw materials to companies in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Either producer sell these raw materials directly to consumers, or third parties distribute them.

We forecast that sales of the commodity category in the Chemical Distribution market will account for more than 53% during the forecasted period. The rising use of these chemicals in many end-use industries, including the transportation, automotive, and personal care sectors, is to blame for this.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/chemical-distribution-market-2042/request-sample

Market Dynamics

The distribution of commodity and specialty chemicals by third parties in the Supply Chain will Increase to Support Market Expansion

The chemical industry produces and supplies crucial raw materials to companies in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Producers either sell these feedstocks directly to consumers or have third parties transport them to them. The distribution of commodity and specialty chemicals by third parties is anticipated to increase significantly more than the sale of products directly to end users due to value-added outsourcing services like logistics, packaging, blending, waste removal, inventory management, and technical training.

Expansion in various end-use sectors in the Chemical Distribution Industry to Drive the Market Growth

The market's increasing investment rate is a significant driver throughout the predicted period. Expansion in many end-use industries, such as the automotive, pharmaceutical, and electronics industries, and a large rise in the industrial manufacturing sector are expected to drive up global demand for chemicals. The third-party distribution route is also projected to benefit from this component. International distributors employ unique channel methods, such as product expertise, local experience, and a strong logistical network, to gain a competitive edge in a highly fragmented market.

Top Players in the Global Chemical Distribution Market

Univar Solutions Inc. (United States)

Helm AG (Germany)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Ter Group (Germany)

Barentz (Mexico)

Azelis (Luxembourg)

Safic Alan (France)

ICC Industries Inc. (United States)

Jebsen & Jessen Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Quimidroga (Spain)

Solvadis Deutschland GmbH (Germany)

Ashland (United States)

Caldic B.V. (Netherlands)

Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc. (United States)

Omya AG (Switzerland)

IMCD (Netherlands)

Biesterfeld AG (Germany)

Stockmeier Group (Germany)

REDA Chemicals (UAE)

Manuchar (Belgium)

Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Trends in the Global Chemical Distribution Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Chemical Distribution industry is the rise in demand for a reachable supply chain network. The market is expanding due to rising demand for chemicals across various end-use sectors, including automotive, electronics, construction, infrastructure, and pharmaceuticals.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Chemical Distribution industry is the innovative measures adopted by chemical distributors. The demand for chemicals is increasing across various end-use industries, including automotive, agricultural, construction, pharmaceutical, and textile industries. The difficulties that chemical makers had to deal with led to the demand for chemical distributors.

Top Report Findings

Based on Products, the commodity chemicals category controls most of the Chemical Distribution market's revenue. The commodity chemicals sector dominated the global Chemical Distribution market in terms of revenue accounting market share. It is anticipated that this segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is explained by the widespread use of commodity chemicals in various global industries, including food and beverage, medicines, agriculture, electronics, and construction. Commodity chemicals are used by virtually every industry to produce a wide range of products.

Based on the End-Use outlook, most of the Chemical Distribution market’s revenue is controlled by commodity chemicals. The rising use of these chemicals in several end-use industries, including the transportation, automotive, and personal care sectors, is to blame for this.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/chemical-distribution-market-2042/0

Recent Developments in the Global Chemical Distribution Market

August 2022: Brenntag AG announced that it had extended its distribution deal with ISCA, one of the major makers and suppliers of specialty chemicals, to supply preservatives used in the European cosmetics industry.

Brenntag AG announced that it had extended its distribution deal with ISCA, one of the major makers and suppliers of specialty chemicals, to supply preservatives used in the European cosmetics industry. July 2021: To develop and sell Takeda Pharmaceutical's norovirus vaccine candidate HIL-214, Frazier Healthcare and Takeda Pharmaceutical joined together to form the biopharmaceutical business HilleVax (previously TAK-214)

Commodity Chemical Category in the Chemical Distribution market Generates a Substantial Revenue.

Based on the End-Use outlook, the Chemical Distribution market is divided into a commodity and special chemicals for a better understanding.

The commodity category is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The rising use of these chemicals in many end-use industries, including the transportation, automotive, and personal care sectors, is to attributed for this.

On the other hand, the specialty chemicals category is anticipated to grow significantly. The segment for specialty chemicals is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The absence of makers of specialty chemicals mostly causes this. Specialty chemicals are utilized in various industries for specific particular uses and are heavily regulated by the government. During the forecast period, the growing use of specialty chemicals in the polymer and pharmaceutical sectors is anticipated to propel the segment's expansion.

Asia Pacific Region in Chemical Distribution Market to Generate More than Half the Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific dominated the global Chemical Distribution market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in demand for different chemicals from end-use industries, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, mining, cosmetics, and additives for plastic, particularly in developing nations like India and China. Fast industrial expansion in the past has had a significant impact on the market for Chemical Distribution. These key economies in the Asia-Pacific region include China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and others. Additionally, the rapid industrialization of the area is offering market participants lucrative opportunities.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market in the Chemical Distribution market. This is due to factors such as the growing demand for chemicals in countries such as China and India, as well as the increasing industrialization and urbanization in the region. Additionally, the presence of a large population, growing middle-class consumer base, and supportive government policies in the region are also expected to contribute to the growth of the Chemical Distribution market in Asia Pacific. The rise of e-commerce and the increasing use of digital technologies in the Chemical Distribution industry are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Chemical Distribution Market Forecast Report (2022-2030).

Global Chemical Distribution Market Segmentation

By Products

Specialty Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

By End-Uses

Speciality Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/chemical-distribution-market-2042

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 243.6 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 368.7 Billion CAGR 6.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Univar Solutions Inc., Helm AG, Brenntag AG, Ter Group, Barentz, Azelis, Safic Alan, ICC Industries Inc., Jebsen & Jessen Pte. Ltd., Quimidroga, Solvadis Deutschland GmbH, Ashland, Caldic B.V., Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc., Omya AG, IMCD, Biesterfeld AG, Stockmeier Group, REDA Chemicals, Manuchar Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/chemical-distribution-market-2042/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Chemical Distribution Market Report are:

What is the current size and growth rate of the chemical distribution market?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the chemical distribution market?

What are the various distribution channels used by chemical distributors?

Which end-use industries are the major consumers of chemical distribution services?

Who are the key players in the chemical distribution market and what is their market share?

What are the key strategies adopted by these players to gain a competitive advantage?

What is the outlook for the chemical distribution market in the short, medium, and long term?

What are the trends and developments shaping the chemical distribution market?

What are the regulatory and environmental factors affecting the chemical distribution market?

What are the challenges faced by chemical distributors and how can they be overcome?

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Agrochemicals Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agrochemicals-market-1974

Cosmetic Chemicals Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cosmetic-chemicals-market-1962

Fermentation Chemicals Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fermentation-chemicals-market-1921

Distribution Automation Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/distribution-automation-market-1828

Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/crop-protection-chemicals-market-1640

Oleochemicals Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oleochemicals-market-1971

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: