Sterility Testing Global Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028: Rising Expansion of Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Production Capacities Drives Growth

The global sterility testing market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion in 2028 from USD 1.1 billion in 2023 at a CARG of 10.5%.

Factors such as expanding pharmaceutical & biotechnology production capacities, increasing development of novel biopharmaceutical products, and rising investments in life sciences research are expected to drive market growth. However, the growing adoption of single-use technology and stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

During the forecast period, the kits & reagent is expected to account for the fastest-growing segment

Based on product & service, the sterility testing market is divided into kits & reagents, instruments, and services. During the forecast period (2023-2028), the kits & reagents segment is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the sterility testing market. Kits are widely used in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as it is easy to use.

Moreover, the long shelf life of these products is contributing to their rising adoption in academic institutions and contract research organizations. Sterility testing is mandatory during the clinical and commercial manufacturing of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies adopt kits & reagents for sterility testing as it is cost-effective and time-efficient.

In 2022, by application segment, pharmaceutical & biologics accounted for the biggest market share

Based on application, the sterility testing market is divided into pharmaceutical & biologics manufacturing, medical device manufacturing, and other applications.

In 2022, the pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the sterility testing market. Factors responsible for the growth in this segment include the growing, growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production capacity across the globe.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest regional share in this market

The market for sterility testing was dominated by North America in 2022. The presence of manufacturing facilities of major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms in the region will contribute for the huge demand for sterility testing in North America. The market for sterility testing is anticipated to grow in the region as drug approval rates rise.

Also, the demand for pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals in North America are rising due to the rising prevalence of diseases and the expanding patient population. Moreover, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in North America make substantial R&D investments and are anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Expansion of Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Production Capacities

Increasing Development of Novel Biopharmaceutical Products

Rising Investments in Life Sciences Research

Restraints

Growing Adoption of Single-Use Technology

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Product Approval

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Increasing Outsourcing of Services to Sterility Testing Providers

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

