The Global Wine E-commerce Market is forecast to grow by $12062.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period

Our report on the wine e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing preference for online shopping, surge in urbanization and packaging innovation, and increasing popularity of wine consumption.



The wine e-commerce market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Still wine

• Sparkling wine

• Fortified wine



By Flavor

• Red wine

• White wine

• Rose wine



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in underage purchase as one of the prime reasons driving the wine e-commerce market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in wine warehousing and increasing usage of online payment apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wine e-commerce market vendors that include Bright Cellars Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., DRINKS Insiders LLC, E vino Comercio de Vinhos SA, Flaviar Inc., Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd., Gifts Inc., GoBrands Inc., IBEROWINE GOURMET S.C., Living Liquidz, Naked Wines plc, RESERVEBAR HOLDINGS CORP., Retail Services and Systems Inc., SNAP41 Inc., The Wine Emporium, Uber Technologies Inc., VINELLO retail GmbH, Vintage Wine Estates Inc., Vivino Inc., and Wine Inc. Also, the wine e-commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

