Diuretics Global Market Research Report 2023: A $750 Million Market by 2027 Featuring Key Players - Merck & Co, Meda Manufacturing, Pfizer, Glaxosmithkline, & Roche

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diuretics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diuretics market will grow from $0.64 billion in 2022 to $0.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The diuretics market is expected to grow to $0.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.9%.



The diuretic drugs market consists of sales of diuril, microzide, and indapamide. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Diuretic drugs refer to the drugs that help increase the flow of urine by reducing the concentration of sodium and chloride in the body. It helps the body eliminate salt (sodium) and water with these so-called 'water tablets.' Diuretic drugs include diuril, microzide, indapamide.



North America is the largest region in the diuretic market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the diuretic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of diuretic are osmotic diuretics, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, loop diuretics, thiazides & thiazide-like diuretics and aldosterone antagonists. An osmotic diuretic is a form of diuretic that prevents water and sodium from being reabsorbed. They are intravenously administered pharmacologically inactive compounds.

The different routes of administration include intravenous, and oral and are used in hypertension, glaucoma, heart failure, and kidney stones. It is distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies.



The increase in renal and kidney disorder cases drives the diuretics drug market. In such cases, the kidney does not function properly increases the need for water pills (diuretic drugs) to maintain a proper flow of urine. The rise in kidney disorders can be attributed to changes in lifestyle such as the consumption of unhealthy food high in calcium and other minerals.

For example, in 2021, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government agency, more than 1 in 7 people, that is 15% of US adults, approximately 37 million people, are suffering from chronic kidney diseases. Therefore, increase in renal and kidney disorder cases drives the diuretics market.



The diuretic drugs market is restricted by the stringent regulatory policies governing the market. Several requirements are laid down by the regulatory bodies to manufacture, process, and pack the drugs and the companies should abide by various compliances such as FDA's CGMP regulations; Compliance with European Medicines Agency Regulations, and WHO Guidelines.

For instance, the Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations of the FDA in the USA impose several regulations under 21 CFR parts 314, 210, and 211, concerning the application and licensing of new and generic drugs, regulations for manufacturing, processing, packaging or holding of drugs, and requirements for finished pharmaceuticals respectively. These regulations negatively impact the growth of the market.



A new drug delivery technology called the oral nanoparticle delivery technology is developed to improve the pH and intestinal permeability of the diuretic drugs to increase the digesting capability as the majority of these drugs have low water solubility and bioavailability.

Drugs such as amlodipine and isradipine having low bioavailability (less number of solvents to get diluted) and high light sensitivity were delivered using Nanoemulsion (dispersion that consists of oil, surfactants, and aqueous phase) as a drug delivery system. Pharmacokinetics data of both the drugs revealed enhanced stability and bioavailability. For instance, Nanomerics, a pharmaceutical nanotechnology drug delivery company is carrying out R&D in this technology by working on MET (Molecule Envelop Technology) Nanoparticles Oral Delivery.



The manufacturers must comply with the European Medicines Agency's scientific guidelines on the quality that should be maintained in the manufacturing, processing, and packaging of the drugs and help manufacturers prepare marketing authorization applications. In addition, the International Council for Harmonization (ICH) guidelines lay down the Good Manufacturing Practice (ICHQ7) guide which states that all the utilities like steam, gases, compressed air, heating, ventilation, and air condition could impact the quality of the product (drug).

Hence, proper monitoring and actions should be executed if limits are exceeded. It has also framed guidelines for Quality Risk Management (ICHQ9) that provides all the risk management methods and tools like FMEA (Failure Mode Effects Analysis), FMECA (Failure Mode, Effects and Criticality Analysis), FTA (Fault Tree Analysis), HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critically Control Points) and others.



The countries covered in the diuretic market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.67 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $0.75 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Merck & Co.

Meda Manufacturing GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Glaxosmithkline

Roche

Aton Pharma Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC

Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Actavis Generics

Paddock Laboratories LLC.

Perrigo Pharmaceuticals Company

Lundbeck Inc.

Oak Pharmaceuticals

Akron

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharms LTD

Aurobindo Pharma

IPCA Labs Ltd.

Jubilant Cadista

Mylan

Prinston Inc.

Sciegen Pharma

Unichem

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Diuretics Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Diuretics Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Diuretics Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Diuretics Drugs Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Diuretics Drugs Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Diuretics Drugs Market



5. Diuretics Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Diuretics Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Diuretics Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Diuretics Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Diuretics Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Osmotic Diuretics

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Loop Diuretics

Thiazides & Thiazide-Like Diuretics

Aldosterone Antagonists

6.2. Global Diuretics Drugs Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hypertension

Glaucoma

Heart Failure

Kidney Stones

6.3. Global Diuretics Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

6.4. Global Diuretics Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Intravenous

Oral

7. Diuretics Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Diuretics Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Diuretics Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ga2ul

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment