The EMEA Construction Market is forecast to grow by $336.62 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period

Our report on the construction market in EMEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in construction of green buildings, increase in infrastructure investment, and adoption of dry construction techniques.



The construction market in EMEA is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Private sector

• Public sector



By Type

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Spain

• Rest of EMEA



This study identifies the adoption of new technologies and materials as one of the prime reasons driving the construction market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for modular houses and growing focus on offsite construction (prefabrication) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on the construction market in EMEA covers the following areas:

• Construction market sizing

• Construction market forecast

• Construction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction market vendors that include ACS Construction Group Ltd., AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd., Airolink Building Contracting LLC, Al Futtaim Group Co., Al Habtoor Group LLC, Al Naboodah Construction Group, Arabtec Constructions, Balfour Beatty Plc, BIC Contracting LLC, BOUYGUES, Consolidated Contractors Co., Dutco Group, Eiffage, Implenia AG, Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC, Kier Group plc, Skanska AB, UCCHolding, Vinci, and WBHO Ltd. Also, the construction market in EMEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

