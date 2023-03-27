Global Aseptic Processing Market to 2032: Rising Demand for Pharmaceutical Supplies is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aseptic Processing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global aseptic processing market grew from $72.82 billion in 2022 to $77.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The aseptic processing market is expected to grow to $94.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Major players in the aseptic processing market are Robert Bosch, EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Tetra Laval International, SPX Flow, IMA SpA, Becton Dickinson and Co, Amcor Limited, GEA Group, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co, JBT Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, SIG Combibloc Group, Schott AG, Shibuya Corporation, Powder Systems Limited, DS Smith PLC, Kwang Dah Enterprises, Mondi, and Elopak AS.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The aseptic processing market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as thermal sterilization, sterilization, and conservation of sterility during packaging. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Aseptic processing can be defined as the processing and packaging of a commercially sterile product into sterilized containers followed by hermetic sealing with a sterilized closure in a manner that prevents viable microbiological recontamination of the sterile product.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aseptic processing market in 2022, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aseptic processing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of aseptic processing include processing equipment and packaging equipment. Aseptic processing equipment refers to processing equipment, which utilizes hot water or steam under high pressure for sterilization of various components used in packaging and manufacturing. The different materials used in aseptic processing include paper & paperboard, metal, glass, and plastic. They are used in beverages, food, pharmaceutical, and other applications.



Growing demand for pharmaceutical supplies is expected to propel the growth of the aseptic processing market going forward. Aseptic packaging and processing equipment are vital components in the pharmaceutical industry, as they clean and sterilize products, containers, closures, and machine components prior to manufacturing, to maintain bacteria-free packaging and production process.

The rapid growth in demand for pharmaceutical supplies due to a rise in awareness about various diseases, and an increase in self-medication practices, contributed to growth in pharmaceutical production activities and equally contributed to utilizing aseptic processing in production and packaging activities.

For instance, according to The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, a Belgium-based trade association and lobbying organization, in 2020 North America accounted for 49% of world pharmaceutical sales compared with 23.9% for Europe. Therefore, the growing demand for pharmaceutical supplies is driving the aseptic processing market.



The development of low-carbon footprint packaging is a key trend gaining popularity in the aseptic processing market. Low carbon footprint packaging also called sustainable packaging uses chemical-free, natural, and bio-based materials for aseptic packaging to reduce wastage and environmental impact. Rising pollution due to increasing carbon footprints has led to the increase in the development of low-carbon footprint materials for the packaging of products. Key players are focusing on sustainable aseptic packaging to attract customers and maximize revenue.

For instance, in February 2022, EMD Serono, a Germany-based healthcare business of Merck KGaA launched slim pack fertility medication packaging. Slim Pack lowers the size of its fertility medication packaging by 40%. 100% recyclable packaging lowers this fertility medication's global carbon footprint by 33%.



The countries covered in the aseptic processing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $77.2 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $94.57 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aseptic Processing Market Characteristics



3. Aseptic Processing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Aseptic Processing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Aseptic Processing Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Aseptic Processing Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Aseptic Processing Market



5. Aseptic Processing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Aseptic Processing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Aseptic Processing Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Aseptic Processing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Aseptic Processing Market, Segmentation By Equipment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Processing Equipment

Packaging Equipment

6.2. Global Aseptic Processing Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Plastic

6.3. Global Aseptic Processing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

7. Aseptic Processing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Aseptic Processing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Aseptic Processing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21qko3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment