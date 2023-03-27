The Europe Online On-demand Services Market is forecast to grow by $1226.33 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 35.36% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Online On-demand Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435905/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online on-demand services market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of online on-demand services platforms, increasing internet penetration, and increasing influence of digital media.



The online on-demand services market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Service

• Home services

• Food and grocery delivery services

• Transportation

• Others



By Platform

• Mobile

• Web



This study identifies the rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing collaboration of offline service vendors with online on-demand service vendors and increasing number of startups entering online on-demand services in market Europe will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online on-demand services market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Online on-demand services market sizing

• Online on-demand services market forecast

• Online on-demand services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand services market vendors that include A1 Quality Cleaning Services, ABM Industries Inc., Airtasker Pty Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Aramark, Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN Ltd., Mitie Group Plc, Rentokil Initial Plc, Swan Transportation Services Ltd., Arive GmbH, Dorfner GmbH and Co. KG, Gorillas Technologies Holding BV, ISS AS, REIWAG Facility Services GmbH, Sodexo SA, Sunshine Cleaning Systems Inc., and Compass Group Plc. Also, the online on-demand services market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

