The Global Fintech Software Market is forecast to grow by $24277.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period

Our report on the fintech software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need to improve business efficiency, influence of digitalization on financial services, and integration of big data and AI in fintech.



The fintech software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud based

• On-premise



By End-user

• Banking

• Insurance

• Securities



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for data integration and visual analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the fintech software market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of cloud-based services and rising popularity of open banking will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fintech software market covers the following areas:

• Fintech software market sizing

• Fintech software market forecast

• Fintech software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fintech software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Bankable Domain Inc., Blockstream Corp. Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fingent, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., Intellectsoft LLC, iTechArt Group Inc., LeewayHertz, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Praxent LLC, Red Hat Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Serokell OU, Cisco Systems Inc., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the fintech software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

