The Middle East Office Stationery Supplies and Services Market is forecast to grow by $ 725.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.17% during the forecast period

Our report on the office stationery supplies and services market in Middle East provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for customized office stationery, technological innovations in office supplies and services, and growing online sales of office stationery and supplies.



The office stationery supplies and services market in Middle East is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumables

• Durables

• Adhesives



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the increasing demand for recyclable stationery products as one of the prime reasons driving the office stationery supplies and services market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of private-label brands and the rising number of regional e-commerce vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the office stationery supplies and services market in Middle East covers the following areas:

• Office stationery supplies and services market sizing

• Office stationery supplies and services market forecast

• Office stationery supplies and services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading office stationery supplies and services market vendors that include 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Al Kharji LLC, Allied Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Ltd., Carioca S.p.A, CCL Industries Inc., D.H.A. Siamwalla Co. Ltd., Deli Group Co. Ltd., DURABLE Hunke and Jochheim GmbH and Co. KG, edding Aktiengesellschaft, ExaClair Ltd., Farook International Stationery, Fellowes Inc., Middle East Stationery and Trading Co., Rexel, SOCIETE BIC, Staples Inc., The Hamelin Group Holdham, and The ODP Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

