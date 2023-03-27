The US Foodservice Market is forecast to grow by $290.55 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Foodservice Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435900/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the foodservice market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased snacking and indulgence consumption, increasing demand for allergen-free dining, and changing lifestyles of consumers.



The foodservice market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fast foodservice

• Restaurant

• Cafes and bars

• Delivery and takeaway

• Others



By Solution

• Conventional

• Centralized

• Ready prepared

• Assembly-serve



This study identifies the highly diverse population indulging in ethnic cuisine as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of strategic alliances and increasing demand for gluten-free fast foods will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The foodservice market in US covers the following areas:

• Foodservice market sizing

• Foodservice market forecast

• Foodservice market industry analysis

• Foodservice market sizing

• Foodservice market forecast

• Foodservice market industry analysis



Leading foodservice market vendors include American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pret A Manger, Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

