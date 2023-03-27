HIV Drugs Global Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HIV drug market is expected to grow from $31.23 billion in 2021 to $33.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The HIV drug market is expected to reach $40.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The HIV drug market consists of sales of tivicay, triumeq, truvada, and vemlidy. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



HIV drug refers to an antiretroviral drug that is frequently used to treat HIV. HIV medications prevent the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or other retroviruses in the body. HIV can cause AIDS if it is not treated (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). Currently, there is no cure that works well.



North America was the largest region in the HIV drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the HIV drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of HIV drugs are nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRT's), protease inhibitors, integrate inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, chemokine receptor inhibitors, and others. Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) are structural nucleoside analogs of DNA nucleotides that inhibit HIV-1 RT and viral replication by preventing reverse transcription of the HIV genome. The drugs are administered through oral and parenteral methods that are used by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.



The novel coronavirus outbreak has augmented the growth of the global HIV drug market. HIV drugs are repurposed to treat Covid 19 infections. Currently, several countries are evaluating and using antiretroviral drugs (for instance lopinavir boosted with ritonavir (LPV/r)), for treating coronavirus infection.



Increasing awareness among people regarding the diagnosis and treatment of HIV disease acts as an important driver for the growth of the HIV drug market. HIV/AIDS is one of the most chronic diseases and the high prevalence of the disease in almost all parts of the world has resulted in an unprecedented awareness regarding the disease.

According to WHO, 26 million people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 2020, whereas, 32.7 million people died of AIDS-related illness at the end of 2019. The federal government agencies and various associations across the globe have introduced many initiatives and education campaigns for community awareness to address HIV prevention, treatment, and care.



Side Effects of HIV Drugs have always been a major challenge in antiretroviral therapy. Antiretroviral drugs are used to treat HIV and AIDS as these drugs help lower viral load, control the growth of the virus, boost the ability to fight infections, prevent HIV transmission to others and help stop or slow down symptoms.

These drugs come with both short-term side effects (diarrhea, difficulty in sleeping, dizziness, fatigue, headache, muscle pain) and long-term side effects (depression, diabetes, heart disease, insomnia). There are several side effects associated with the therapy, thus impacting the growth of the market.



The antiretroviral drugs market is increasingly implementing multi-class combination products for the treatment of antiretroviral therapy. Combination drugs combine multiple medications into one drug form. Examples of multiclass combination drugs or single-tablet regimens (STRs) include both NRTIs and NNRTIs: doravirine, lamivudine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Delstrigo).

Based on drug class, drugs are segmented into Integrase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Multi-class Combination Products, Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), and Others. Multi-class Combination Products are the rising burden of HIV and new drug approval.

According to WHO, In 2021, 1.5 million [1.1-2.0 million] people contracted HIV, and 650 000 [510 000-860 000] people died from HIV-related causes. Many companies are focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment through antiretroviral drugs to maintain their competitive advantage and penetrate new regional markets.



The countries covered in the HIV drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



