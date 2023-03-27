Viventium Announces the Appointment of New Board Member, Julieann Esper Rainville

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, the leading SaaS-based human capital management platform serving the health services sector, announced today the appointment of Julieann Esper Rainville to the Viventium Board of Directors.

Over the past 25 years, Julieann has led software-based organizations through their next phases of growth. She has worked in human capital management and in the post-acute sector, making the intersection of this background a strong fit for Viventium as the company continues to grow its footprint. Viventium recently partnered with LLR Partners to further expand into new sub-specialties and enhance its platform.

Currently, Julieann serves as an Operating Partner with Advent International, where she works within the HCIT portfolio and on new thesis development. She is on the Board of Azalea Health, which helps underserved healthcare providers improve patient care through its solutions. Previously, Julieann was President of PointClickCare, a healthcare software vendor that serves over 27,000 long-term and post-acute care providers. She has been named #1 in The Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software by The Healthcare Technology Report, was on the Woman of the Year by Women in IT shortlist, and received the Stevie Silver Award for Female Executive of the Year.

"Viventium believes that our clients' success is dependent on providing a top-notch employee experience," said Julieann Esper Rainville. “We partner with healthcare providers to deliver on this promise from the moment each employee is onboarded. I am humbled to be part of the journey as Viventium continues to up the game in human capital management.”

"Julieann's appointment to the Board of Viventium is a testament to her extensive expertise in both the post-acute sector of healthcare and human capital management,” said Dan Neuburger, CEO of Viventium. “Her valuable insights and experience will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of Viventium as we strive to provide innovative solutions for our clients."

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all fifty of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

