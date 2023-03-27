The Global Clutch Bag Market is forecast to grow by $3357.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clutch Bag Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435888/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the clutch bag market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for luxury clutch bags, evolving styles and designs of clutch bags, and increasing accessibility of branded and international products.



The clutch bag market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Non-luxury brand

• Luxury brand



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of customized clutch bags as one of the prime reasons driving the clutch bag market growth during the next few years. Also, vegan leather and eco-friendly materials for clutch bags and increasing fashion sense of customers and spending on personal goods will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the clutch bag market covers the following areas:

• Clutch bag market sizing

• Clutch bag market forecast

• Clutch bag market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clutch bag market vendors that include Abercrombie and Fitch Co., Acne Studios AB, adidas AG, Aeffe Spa, Bulgari S.p.A, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., CHARLESKEITH.COM Pte. Ltd, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Fossil Group Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Svala, Tapestry Inc., and VIP Industries Ltd. Also, the clutch bag market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

