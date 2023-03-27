The Global Metal Welding Market is forecast to grow by USD 10.31 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Welding Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435885/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the metal welding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of friction stir welding technology in the automotive sector, increasing demand for wind farms, and the emergence of laser welding equipment.



The metal welding market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Arc

• Resistance

• Oxyacetylene gas

• Solid state

• Others



By End-user

• Automotive

• Construction

• Aerospace

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of automated products as one of the prime reasons driving the metal welding market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on product development and product launches and increased use of welding information management systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal welding market vendors that include Air Liquide SA, AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Bystronic Laser AG, DRAHTWERK ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH, EWM AG, Gedik Welding Inc., Hermann Fliess and Co. GmbH, Hilarius Haarlem Holland BV, Hypertherm Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Matsu Manufacturing Inc., Mayville Engineering Co. Inc., Novametal SA, Otter Tail Corp., Safra Spa, The Lincoln Electric Co., voestalpine AG, Vulcan Steel Ltd., and Welding Alloys Group. Also, the metal welding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

