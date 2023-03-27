Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030 - Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mobile Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stationary Units segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$920.1 Million by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

How Major End-Use Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Manufacturing Industry

The Pandemic Accelerates the Momentum Towards Manufacturing Automation

Automotive Manufacturing

Construction Industry

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment: Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Welding Machines Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption

Adoption of Laser Welding Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Laser Welding is a Fast Emerging Trend in Production

Although Effective, Laser Welding Emits Hazardous Fumes that Mandate Use of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Wielding Systems Drives the Need for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Focus on Automation Pushes Up Investments in Robotic Welding

Robotic Welding Creates Hazardous Fumes & Dust

Robotic Fume Extraction Rises in Popularity

Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes Driving Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Technological Advancements and Innovations Contribute to Market Growth

