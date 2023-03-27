2023 Blockchain Market Research Bundle: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2022-2028 for 7 Key Areas of the Blockchain Industry

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Report Subscription: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The subscription includes access to 7 reports in the Blockchain industry, with access to report updates for one year.

Choose any 7 studies for the Subscription

Blockchain, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blockchain for Voting, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blockchain Middleware, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blockchain for Banking, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

CBDX Blockchain Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blockchain for Supply chain, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Crypto Blockchain, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blockchain for Identity Management Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blockchain Payments Management Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Government Blockchain Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Healthcare Blockchain Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blockchain Tracking and Tracing Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blockchain Data Reconciliation Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blockchain Data Access and Sharing Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Cross Platform Systems Integration Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blockchain is a trusted server architecture because it provides an immutable record of digital transactions. While early linear blockchain technology was costly to implement in terms of energy usage, modern DLT digital ledger technology is nonlinear and far more efficient.

Blockchain has Immutable Nodes of Data, Tracking Transactions to Prevent Hacking or Changing Data. Blockchain, with smart contracts, offers a solution that automates, secures, and distributes data with business logic across a distributed network. It provides support for the streamlined sharing of information with many organizations.

Tracing manufacturing processes using blockchain-based token compositions represents compelling new technology for manufacturing. Supply chain traceability benefits from decentralization, immutability and transparency. Blockchain is used to build trust relationships among entities. Allowing for the traceability of manufactured goods, including their components is a compelling feature for manufacturers. Products are represented using non-fungible digital tokens that are created on a blockchain for each batch of manufactured products.

Blockchain architecture is used for trusted transactions. Record a history of transactions in a shared, immutable blockchain ledger for transactional applications. IBM Blockchain Platform provides a shared view of cross-organizational data and processes: Blockchain for device integration supports cross-platform systems integration. IBM Tamper-resistance helps engender trust and removes the need for reconciliation.

In the finance world, blockchain began making its mark with the rise of cryptocurrency, but it has since branched out to create numerous global payment systems with the same technology - known as blockchain payments.

Use Cases for Blockchain

Digital currency in the form of cryptocurrency has been the dominant use case for blockchain worldwide. With the bankruptcy of FTX, digital currencies present a more challenging use case. Cross-platform data access and data sharing are emerging as a dominant use case.

Data reconciliation and supply chain cross-platform transaction management represent established use cases. Identity protection, payment management, and transaction tracking and tracing represent other uses of blockchain. Blockchain offers cryptographically secured decentralized ledger technologies. The distributed ledger technology for bitcoin has been very energy intensive.

Those blockchains are not easily scaled. Other nonlinear blockchain solutions are more economical. Electronic transactions need a digital record of the stores and balances to be kept in accounting systems or databases. With blockchain, this occurs across multiple computers with no central authority, it is decentralized.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $163.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 56.3% Regions Covered Global

Blockchain Market Segments

Blockchain-Based Framework For Supply Chain Traceability

Blockchain Manufacturing Processes

Textile And Clothing Industry Supply Chain Blockchain

Blockchain Middleware

CBDC Digital Currency

Blockchain Data Access And Sharing

Blockchain Identity Protection

Blockchain Voting

Blockchain Tracking and Tracing

Blockchain Payments Management

Key Topics:

Blockchain

Blockchain for Voting

Blockchain for Supply Chain

Crypto Blockchain

Blockchain for Identity Management

Blockchain Payments Management

Government Blockchain

Healthcare Blockchain

Blockchain Middleware

Blockchain for Banking

CBDX Blockchain

