United States & Canada Healthcare Professionals Who Utilize Dietary Supplements Market Landscape Report 2023

Understanding Healthcare Practitioners Can Transform Your Supplement Business

Whether you are a supplement brand that sells directly through healthcare professionals (HCPs) or a brand that sells directly to consumers, you need to know what influences healthcare practitioners' supplement decisions and recommendations.

Why?

Interest and engagement in integrative health and medicine is expanding rapidly. 49% of adults believe in many or some alternative medicines and therapies.

The practitioner channel represents 10% of all U.S. supplement sales but its influence on the overall sale of supplements is far greater. What HCPs recommend translates into consumer sales.

When It Comes to Supplement Brand Evaluation, Not All HCPs Are Alike

Most complementary and integrative HCPs consider their philosophy of health and wellness to be holistic. However, the term "holistic" has a broad definition, and within the spectrum of this definition some HCPs take more of a "vitalistic" approach, while others align more closely with a "pragmatic" approach.

This 83-page written report and 21-pages of market sizing charts provide a comprehensive overview of each of the health professional credentials that are most likely to influence the use of dietary supplements and other integrative products and services among their patient groups:

Integrative MDs/DOs

Licensed Naturopathic Doctors

Dietitians and Nutritionists

Doctors of Chiropractic

Licensed Acupuncturists

Independent Pharmacists

Nurses (RNs and APRNs)

Physician Assistants

Unlicensed Naturopaths, Health Coaches, and Herbalists

Massage Therapists

Holistic and Biological Dentists

Veterinary Clinics

While these HCPs share criteria for evaluating supplement brands, each of these professional credentials are different enough to warrant careful consideration before educating, marketing or selling to them.

Within each of the 14 HCP credential chapters you'll learn:

Overview of Credential

Market Size

Practice Types

Degrees

Education

Nutritional Education

How They Recommend Nutritional Supplementation

Criteria for Selecting Herbal and Dietary Supplement Brands

In addition, you'll find a resource guide with major organizations, educational institutions and associations that serve each credential.

What companies will benefit from this report?

Professional supplement brands

Consumer supplement brands

Medical foods companies

Testing & diagnostic labs

Medical device companies

Diagnostic & therapeutic device companies

Health technology companies

Genomic research and product companies

Health systems

Health centers & clinics

Research centers

Recruiters

Academics/universities

Insurance providers

Think tanks

Who will benefit?

CEOs

COOs

CMOs

Marketing directors

Category managers

Innovation managers

M&A groups

New ventures

Entrepreneurs

