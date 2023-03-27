United States & Canada Healthcare Professionals Who Utilize Dietary Supplements Market Landscape Report 2023

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US & Canada Market Landscape of Healthcare Professionals Who Utilize Dietary Supplements 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understanding Healthcare Practitioners Can Transform Your Supplement Business
Whether you are a supplement brand that sells directly through healthcare professionals (HCPs) or a brand that sells directly to consumers, you need to know what influences healthcare practitioners' supplement decisions and recommendations.
Why?
- Interest and engagement in integrative health and medicine is expanding rapidly. 49% of adults believe in many or some alternative medicines and therapies.
- The practitioner channel represents 10% of all U.S. supplement sales but its influence on the overall sale of supplements is far greater. What HCPs recommend translates into consumer sales.
When It Comes to Supplement Brand Evaluation, Not All HCPs Are Alike
Most complementary and integrative HCPs consider their philosophy of health and wellness to be holistic. However, the term "holistic" has a broad definition, and within the spectrum of this definition some HCPs take more of a "vitalistic" approach, while others align more closely with a "pragmatic" approach.
This 83-page written report and 21-pages of market sizing charts provide a comprehensive overview of each of the health professional credentials that are most likely to influence the use of dietary supplements and other integrative products and services among their patient groups:
- Integrative MDs/DOs
- Licensed Naturopathic Doctors
- Dietitians and Nutritionists
- Doctors of Chiropractic
- Licensed Acupuncturists
- Independent Pharmacists
- Nurses (RNs and APRNs)
- Physician Assistants
- Unlicensed Naturopaths, Health Coaches, and Herbalists
- Massage Therapists
- Holistic and Biological Dentists
- Veterinary Clinics
While these HCPs share criteria for evaluating supplement brands, each of these professional credentials are different enough to warrant careful consideration before educating, marketing or selling to them.
Within each of the 14 HCP credential chapters you'll learn:
- Overview of Credential
- Market Size
- Practice Types
- Degrees
- Education
- Nutritional Education
- How They Recommend Nutritional Supplementation
- Criteria for Selecting Herbal and Dietary Supplement Brands
In addition, you'll find a resource guide with major organizations, educational institutions and associations that serve each credential.
What companies will benefit from this report?
- Professional supplement brands
- Consumer supplement brands
- Medical foods companies
- Testing & diagnostic labs
- Medical device companies
- Diagnostic & therapeutic device companies
- Health technology companies
- Genomic research and product companies
- Health systems
- Health centers & clinics
- Research centers
- Recruiters
- Academics/universities
- Insurance providers
- Think tanks
Who will benefit?
- CEOs
- COOs
- CMOs
- Marketing directors
- Category managers
- Innovation managers
- M&A groups
- New ventures
- Entrepreneurs
