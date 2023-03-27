3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Size Growing at 16.6% CAGR Set to Reach USD 11 Billion By 2032

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Size accounted for USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 11 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2032.



3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

Orthopedic implants and prosthetics are one of the largest application segments in the market.

The dental industry is also an important application area, with 3D printing being used to create dental implants, crowns, and surgical guides. Other medical applications of 3D printing include creating anatomical models for surgical planning, hearing aids, surgical instruments, and drug delivery devices.

Major players in the market include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, Arcam AB etc.

North America is the largest 3D printing in medical applications market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Report Coverage:

Market 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Size 2022 USD 2.8 Billion 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Forecast 2032 USD 11 Billion 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 16.6% 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Base Year 2022 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Component, By Application, By Technology, By End User, And By Geography 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Stratasys Ltd, Formlabs Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc., Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Exone Company, Proto Labs, and General Electric. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Overview:

The 3D printing in medical applications market has been gaining momentum in recent years. This cutting-edge technology is being used in a diverse range of applications, from creating orthopedic implants and prosthetics to crafting dental implants and surgical guides. Other innovative uses include designing anatomical models for surgical planning, producing hearing aids, crafting surgical instruments, and developing drug delivery devices.

This game-changing technology has revolutionized the way medical professionals approach treatment and care, allowing for the creation of custom-designed solutions that are tailored to each individual patient. In addition to the benefits of personalized care, 3D printing in medical applications can also reduce costs and lead times associated with traditional manufacturing methods.

Trends in the 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market:

Biofabrication: 3D printing technology is being used to create living tissues and organs through a process called biofabrication. This technique has the potential to revolutionize the field of regenerative medicine and organ transplantation.

Custom Implants: 3D printing is enabling the production of customized implants tailored to individual patients' anatomies. These implants provide better fit, function, and longevity.

Dental Applications: 3D printing is transforming the dental industry by enabling the creation of customized dental implants, crowns, and orthodontic aligners.

Point-of-Care Manufacturing: With portable 3D printers, medical professionals can create implants, prosthetics, and other devices at the point of care, eliminating the need for outsourcing and reducing lead times.

Surgical Planning: 3D printing allows surgeons to create anatomical models of patients' organs or limbs, enabling them to plan and practice complex surgeries before the actual procedure.

Medical Education: 3D printing is being used to create accurate anatomical models for medical education and training purposes, giving students hands-on experience before working on real patients.

Drug Delivery Systems: 3D printing technology is enabling the creation of customized drug delivery systems that can be tailored to individual patients' needs.



3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Dynamics:

Cost-effectiveness: 3D printing technology is becoming more cost-effective, making it a viable option for mass production of medical devices and implants.

Faster production times: 3D printing can reduce the lead time required for the production of medical devices and implants, making them available to patients sooner.

Improved surgical outcomes: 3D printing can be used to create anatomical models of patients' organs or limbs, allowing surgeons to plan and practice complex surgeries before the actual procedure.

Improved manufacturing efficiency: 3D printing can streamline the manufacturing process, reducing the need for assembly, minimizing errors, and improving quality control.

Reduced waste: 3D printing reduces waste by only producing what is needed, reducing the need for excess inventory.

Greater design freedom: 3D printing allows for greater design freedom and complexity, enabling the creation of complex geometries and intricate internal structures.

Reduced infection rates: Custom-made medical devices and implants reduce the risk of infection and complications, improving patient safety.

Enhanced patient care: Custom-made medical devices and implants improve patient outcomes, leading to improved patient care.

Growth Hampering Factors in the 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market:

Cost: While 3D printing technology is becoming more cost-effective, it is still relatively expensive compared to traditional manufacturing methods. This can limit its adoption in certain markets and applications.

Complexity: 3D printing can be a complex process, requiring specialized knowledge and skills. This can make it difficult for medical professionals to adopt and use the technology.

Regulatory hurdles: The use of 3D printing in medical applications is subject to regulatory oversight, which can be time-consuming and costly to navigate.

Intellectual property concerns: 3D printing makes it easier to copy and reproduce products, which can lead to intellectual property concerns and potential legal challenges.

Material limitations: The range of materials that can be used in 3D printing is still limited, which can constrain the design and functionality of medical devices and implants.

Quality control: Ensuring the quality and consistency of 3D-printed medical devices and implants can be challenging, particularly when using new and untested materials.

Size limitations: The size of 3D printers can limit the size of medical devices and implants that can be produced, particularly for larger patients.

Biocompatibility issues: Some 3D-printed materials may not be biocompatible, meaning they can cause adverse reactions in patients.

Liability concerns: The use of 3D printing in medical applications can raise liability concerns, particularly if a product fails or causes harm to a patient.



Market Segmentation:

By Type of Component

Materials Metals & Alloys Ceramics Polymers Photopolymers Thermoplastics

Others Services System





By Application Type

External Wearable Device Hearing Aid Prosthesis and Orthotics Dental Product

Tissue Engineering

Implant Surgical Guide Orthopedic Implant Cranio-maxillofacial Implant

Clinical Study Device Anatomical Model Drug Testings



By Technology Type

Laser Beam Melting Selective Laser Melting aka SLM Direct Metal Laser Sintering aka DMLS Selective Laser Sintering aka SLS

Droplet Deposition Fused Filament Fabrication Technology aka FFF Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing aka LDM Multiphase Jet Solidification aka MJS

Photopolymerization Continuous Liquid Interface Production aka CLIP Two-photon Polymerization aka 2PP Stereolithography aka SLA

Electronic Beam Melting aka EBM

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Other Color Jet Printing Multi Jet Printing End User

Academic Institutions

Medical and Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Overview by Region:

North America’s 3D Printing in Medical Applications market share is the highest globally, with the United States being the largest market. The region is home to some of the leading companies in the 3D printing industry, which are driving innovation and adoption in the healthcare sector. For example, the University of Michigan's 3D Printing and Medical Innovation Center uses 3D printing to create anatomical models for surgical planning and training, and to produce custom-made medical devices and implants.

The Asia-Pacific region’s 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, with countries like China, Japan, and South Korea investing heavily in the technology. The region has a large and aging population, which is driving demand for medical devices and implants. For example, Chinese medical device company, AK Medical, uses 3D printing to produce customized implants for patients with complex bone defects.

Europe is another key 3D Printing in Medical Applications market, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom leading the way. The region has a strong focus on research and development, and many universities and research institutes are using 3D printing to develop new and innovative medical devices and implants. For example, the University of Sheffield's Medical AM Research Group is using 3D printing to create customizable implants for patients with spinal injuries.

The MEA and South American regions have a relatively smaller but growing 3D Printing in Medical Applications market share. The Instituto de Ortopedia e Traumatologia de Passo Fundo in Brazil and the Dubai Health Authority have been using 3D printing to produce customized implants for patients with bone defects.

3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Key Players:

The 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market is competitive and market players have been vying for market share. Some of the leading players in this market include: Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise, EOS GmbH, Renishaw plc, SLM Solutions, Concept Laser GmbH, EnvisionTEC, Prodways Group, Arcam AB, Ultimaker BV, Carbon, Formlabs, Organovo Holdings, Cyfuse Biomedical, RegenHU Ltd, Oxford Performance Materials, Cybex, taulman3D LLC, and XYZprinting. These companies offer a wide range of products and services, including 3D printers, software, materials, and services for the medical industry.

