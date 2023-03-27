The Global Strategy Consulting Market is forecast to grow by $70.08 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.63% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Strategy Consulting Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225661/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the strategy consulting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising need for improved customer digital experience, maintaining sustainable competitive advantage, and strategy consulting firms employing multi-sourcing model and providing custom-made solutions.



The strategy consulting market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Type

• Business strategy consulting

• Operations consulting

• Investment consulting

• Technology consulting



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the consulting firm selection process as one of the prime reasons driving the strategy consulting market growth during the next few years. Also, several mergers and acquisitions and ai and automation in strategy consulting will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the strategy consulting market covers the following areas:

• Strategy consulting market sizing

• Strategy consulting market forecast

• Strategy consulting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading strategy consulting market vendors that include A.T. Kearney Inc., Accenture Plc, Bain and Co. Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., McKinsey and Co., Oracle Corp., Roland Berger Holding GmbH, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Also, the strategy consulting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225661/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________