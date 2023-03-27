United Broadband Market Report 2023: New Demands and Bundling Opportunities Analysis

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broadband: New Demands and Bundling Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study assesses adoption of services and service bundling, service ARPU, upgrades and downgrades of broadband, and perception of broadband speeds received among US households.
Changing consumer lifestyle, work, and entertainment patterns in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis have shifted the market for broadband services considerably.
It also compares perceptions among various groups of consumers, including those with mobile data services.
Key Topics Covered:
Survey Methodology and Definitions
Defining Bundles and Home Internet
Pay-TV Definitions and Categorization
Video Services Ecosystem
Executive Summary
- Consumer Broadband Bundling
- Bundling Impact on Net Promoter Score (Q3/22)
- Broadband VAS Adoption
- Broadband VAS Business Model
- Attitudes Toward Broadband Service
- Most Impactful VAS Bundles
- Net Promotor Score of Internet Service Provider by Number of Value-Added Subscriptions
Broadband Adoption and Bundling
- Internet Adoption in US Households
- Home Internet Access by Type
- Adoption of Traditional Home Service Packages YoY
- Broadband VAS Adoption
- Traditional Broadband Bundle vs VAS Bundle Adoption
- Broadband Service Business Model
Broadband Bundling and Value-Added Services
- Most Impactful VAS Bundles
- Bundling Impact on Net Promoter Score (Q3/22)
- NPS of Trad. Service Bundles (Q3/22)
- Net Promoter Score of Internet Service Provider by Number of Value-Added Subscriptions
- Broadband VAS Adoption by Internet Service Provider
- Broadband VAS Business Model by Service Providers
Interest in Value-Added Services
- Broadband VAS Business Model
- Adoption of Smart Wi-Fi Service from ISP
- Adoption of Smart Home Control Service from ISP
- Adoption of Parental Control Service from ISP
- Adoption of Data Use Management Service from ISP
- Interest in Network Value-Added Services
- High Interest in Network Value-Added Services by Age
- High Interest in Add-On Home Internet Service by Number of Smart Home Devices Owned
- Technical Problem Experienced by Household with Children
Broadband Usage Trends
- Attitudes Toward Broadband Service
- Changes to Fixed Broadband Service in Past 6 Months
- High Intention to Make Changes to Broadband Services
- Reason for Intention to Cancel
- Download Speed of Home Internet Service
- Upload Speed of Home Internet Service
- Concept Testing: Appeal of 5G Fixed Wireless Internet
- Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps
- Reasons For Upgrading Internet Service
Competitive Trends
- Market Share of Top Ten Residential Home Internet Providers
- Net Promoter Score of Top Home Internet Service Providers: Trending
- Impact of Downlink on NPS
- Intention to Make Changes to Broadband Services by Service Providers
- Top Factors Considered When Switching Providers
Router/Gateway Trends
- Mesh Network Adoption Among Network Router Owners
- Preferred Purchase Channel for 5G Mobile Internet Router
