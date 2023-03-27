United Broadband Market Report 2023: New Demands and Bundling Opportunities Analysis

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broadband: New Demands and Bundling Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study assesses adoption of services and service bundling, service ARPU, upgrades and downgrades of broadband, and perception of broadband speeds received among US households.

Changing consumer lifestyle, work, and entertainment patterns in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis have shifted the market for broadband services considerably.

It also compares perceptions among various groups of consumers, including those with mobile data services.

Key Topics Covered:

Survey Methodology and Definitions

Defining Bundles and Home Internet

Pay-TV Definitions and Categorization

Video Services Ecosystem

Executive Summary

Consumer Broadband Bundling

Bundling Impact on Net Promoter Score (Q3/22)

Broadband VAS Adoption

Broadband VAS Business Model

Attitudes Toward Broadband Service

Most Impactful VAS Bundles

Net Promotor Score of Internet Service Provider by Number of Value-Added Subscriptions

Broadband Adoption and Bundling

Internet Adoption in US Households

Home Internet Access by Type

Adoption of Traditional Home Service Packages YoY

Broadband VAS Adoption

Traditional Broadband Bundle vs VAS Bundle Adoption

Broadband Service Business Model

Broadband Bundling and Value-Added Services

Most Impactful VAS Bundles

Bundling Impact on Net Promoter Score (Q3/22)

NPS of Trad. Service Bundles (Q3/22)

Net Promoter Score of Internet Service Provider by Number of Value-Added Subscriptions

Broadband VAS Adoption by Internet Service Provider

Broadband VAS Business Model by Service Providers

Interest in Value-Added Services

Broadband VAS Business Model

Adoption of Smart Wi-Fi Service from ISP

Adoption of Smart Home Control Service from ISP

Adoption of Parental Control Service from ISP

Adoption of Data Use Management Service from ISP

Interest in Network Value-Added Services

High Interest in Network Value-Added Services by Age

High Interest in Add-On Home Internet Service by Number of Smart Home Devices Owned

Technical Problem Experienced by Household with Children

Broadband Usage Trends

Attitudes Toward Broadband Service

Changes to Fixed Broadband Service in Past 6 Months

High Intention to Make Changes to Broadband Services

Reason for Intention to Cancel

Download Speed of Home Internet Service

Upload Speed of Home Internet Service

Concept Testing: Appeal of 5G Fixed Wireless Internet

Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps

Reasons For Upgrading Internet Service

Competitive Trends

Market Share of Top Ten Residential Home Internet Providers

Net Promoter Score of Top Home Internet Service Providers: Trending

Impact of Downlink on NPS

Intention to Make Changes to Broadband Services by Service Providers

Top Factors Considered When Switching Providers

Router/Gateway Trends

Mesh Network Adoption Among Network Router Owners

Preferred Purchase Channel for 5G Mobile Internet Router

