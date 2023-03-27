The Global Active Electronic Components Market is forecast to grow by USD 122.44 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Electronic Components Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225645/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the active electronic components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for IoT devices, growth of the semiconductor industry, and growing demand for renewable energy.



The active electronic components market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Networking and telecommunications

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Others



By Product

• Semiconductor

• Vacuum tube

• Display devices



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing investments in smart city projects as one of the prime reasons driving the active electronic components market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from automotive industry and growing investments in 3D NAND and fin field-effect transistor (finfet) technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the active electronic components market covers the following areas:

• Active electronic components market sizing

• Active electronic components market forecast

• Active electronic components market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading active electronic components market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Diotec Semiconductor AG, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, KYOCERA corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Intel Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Also, the active electronic components market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



