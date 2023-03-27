United States OTT & Sports Services Market Report 2022 with Focus on Strategies for Growth - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States OTT & Sports: Services and Strategies for Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines key trends in sports content and provides an overview of the pay-TV sports media landscape, OTT sports services, direct-to-consumer trends, and the sports fan's viewing experience.
Traditional pay TV is losing the stronghold it once had on sports media rights. Streaming providers, in search of original and exclusive content, look to live sports to attract and maintain their user bases. The sports consumer's experience is moving online and away from traditional pay TV, resulting in yet another sector of the pay-TV demographic to cut the cord.
The report includes a five-year forecast for OTT sports service subscriptions and revenue in the US.
Key Topics Covered:
Sports: America's Pastime
- Historical View of Sports on TV
- Evolution of Streaming Technology
Sports Media Rights
- Premium Sports Content Retains Subscribers
- Advertising and the Role of Data
- Impact of Sports on Video Viewing
- Fragmentation of Services
Consumer Perspective and RSNs
- Direct-to-Consumer Sports Service Challenges
- Demand for Interactive Features
US OTT Sports Subscription Service Adoption
- vMVPDs Carve a Sports Niche
- FuboTV
- The Big Three (+ 2) Sports in the US
- NFL - National Football League
- Market Impact
- Market Value
- NFL Game Pass (NFL+)
- NBA - National Basketball Association
- Market Value
- NBA TV
- MLB - Major League Baseball
- Market Value
- MLB.TV
- NHL - National Hockey League
- Market Value
- NHL.TV
- Major League Soccer (MLS)
- Market Value
SVOD Streaming Services with Sports Programming
- Apple TV+
- Partner Announcements
- Prime Video
- Partner Announcements
- ESPN+
- ESPN Partner Announcements
- Peacock
- Partner Announcements
- Paramount+
- Partner Content
- YouTube TV
Market Forecast: US OTT Sports Service
Implications and Recommendations
Appendix
Glossary
Citations
Attribution
Tables
- Sports OTT Service Subscriptions
- Apple Fitness+ Adoption
- Types of Sports Watched in Season
- Sports Broadcast Debut
- Genres of Online Content Viewed Legacy Pay-TV
- Penetration of Traditional vs OTT Video Services
- League Broadcast Annual Revenue
- Live Sports OTT vs. Legacy Pay TV
- Impact of Live Sports on Value Perception
- Regional Sports Networks Ownership
- Interest in Premium Sports Subscription
- Interactive Features Used While Watching Live Sports
- Likelihood of Using Interactive Features
- Sports OTT Service Subscriptions
- vMVPD Service Adoption
- Major Sports Leagues Revenues 2015-2021
- NFL Broadcast Media Rights Partners
- NBA Broadcast Media Partners
- NBA League Pass Quarterly Subscription Trends
- Q1 2022 Sports OTT Service Penetration
- MLB Media Rights Partners
- MLB.TV Subscriber Estimates
- NHL Broadcast Media Partners
- NHL.TV Subscriber Estimates
- Likelihood to Pay $20/Month for Sports Content
- MLS Broadcast Media Partners
- Apple TV+ Subscriber Estimates, 2020 - 2022
- MLB.TV Subscriber Estimates
- Prime Video Subscriber Estimates 2014 - 2022
- ESPN+ Subscriber Estimates 2018 - 2022
- ESPN Long Term Media Agreements
- Peacock Growth Trend
- Paramount+ Sports Partners
- Paramount+ Growth Trend
- YouTube TV Growth Trend
- Sports OTT Subscription Forecast
- Annual Sports OTT Subscription Revenue - US
