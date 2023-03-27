United States OTT & Sports Services Market Report 2022 with Focus on Strategies for Growth - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States OTT & Sports: Services and Strategies for Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines key trends in sports content and provides an overview of the pay-TV sports media landscape, OTT sports services, direct-to-consumer trends, and the sports fan's viewing experience.

Traditional pay TV is losing the stronghold it once had on sports media rights. Streaming providers, in search of original and exclusive content, look to live sports to attract and maintain their user bases. The sports consumer's experience is moving online and away from traditional pay TV, resulting in yet another sector of the pay-TV demographic to cut the cord.

The report includes a five-year forecast for OTT sports service subscriptions and revenue in the US.

Key Topics Covered:

Sports: America's Pastime

Historical View of Sports on TV

Evolution of Streaming Technology

Sports Media Rights

Premium Sports Content Retains Subscribers

Advertising and the Role of Data

Impact of Sports on Video Viewing

Fragmentation of Services

Consumer Perspective and RSNs

Direct-to-Consumer Sports Service Challenges

Demand for Interactive Features

US OTT Sports Subscription Service Adoption

vMVPDs Carve a Sports Niche

FuboTV

The Big Three (+ 2) Sports in the US

NFL - National Football League

Market Impact

Market Value

NFL Game Pass (NFL+)

NBA - National Basketball Association

Market Value

NBA TV

MLB - Major League Baseball

Market Value

MLB.TV

NHL - National Hockey League

Market Value

NHL.TV

Major League Soccer (MLS)

Market Value

SVOD Streaming Services with Sports Programming

Apple TV+

Partner Announcements

Prime Video

Partner Announcements

ESPN+

ESPN Partner Announcements

Peacock

Partner Announcements

Paramount+

Partner Content

YouTube TV

Market Forecast: US OTT Sports Service

Implications and Recommendations

Appendix

Glossary

Citations

Attribution

Tables

Sports OTT Service Subscriptions

Apple Fitness+ Adoption

Types of Sports Watched in Season

Sports Broadcast Debut

Genres of Online Content Viewed Legacy Pay-TV

Penetration of Traditional vs OTT Video Services

League Broadcast Annual Revenue

Live Sports OTT vs. Legacy Pay TV

Impact of Live Sports on Value Perception

Regional Sports Networks Ownership

Interest in Premium Sports Subscription

Interactive Features Used While Watching Live Sports

Likelihood of Using Interactive Features

Sports OTT Service Subscriptions

vMVPD Service Adoption

Major Sports Leagues Revenues 2015-2021

NFL Broadcast Media Rights Partners

NBA Broadcast Media Partners

NBA League Pass Quarterly Subscription Trends

Q1 2022 Sports OTT Service Penetration

MLB Media Rights Partners

MLB.TV Subscriber Estimates

NHL Broadcast Media Partners

NHL.TV Subscriber Estimates

Likelihood to Pay $20/Month for Sports Content

MLS Broadcast Media Partners

Apple TV+ Subscriber Estimates, 2020 - 2022

MLB.TV Subscriber Estimates

Prime Video Subscriber Estimates 2014 - 2022

ESPN+ Subscriber Estimates 2018 - 2022

ESPN Long Term Media Agreements

Peacock Growth Trend

Paramount+ Sports Partners

Paramount+ Growth Trend

YouTube TV Growth Trend

Sports OTT Subscription Forecast

Annual Sports OTT Subscription Revenue - US

Companies Mentioned

ABC

Amazon

Apple

Are You Watching This

Bally Sports/Sinclair

Bellator

Buzzer

Charter

Comcast

DirecTV

Discovery+

Dish

Disney

ESPN

FIFA

FloSports

Formula One Racing

FOX Broadcasting

FuboTV

Google/ YouTube TV

Hulu

Live Soccer TV

MLB/MLB.tv

MLS

NBA/NBA.TV

NBC Universal

NCAA

NESN

Netflix

NFL

NHL

Nielsen

Paramount+

Peacock

Peloton Interactive

PGA

Quickplay

Showtime Sports

SimWin Sports

Spectrum

Sports Media Watch

Sports Tribal TV

Stadium Maps

StreamLayer

ThinkAnalytics

UFC

USA Hockey

Warner Media

Yahoo Sports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rj8qz7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.