IZEA Wins Comparably Award for Best Company Outlook Based on Employee Feedback

Orlando, Florida, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has been named to Comparably’s 2023 Best Company Outlook list.

The Best Company Outlook list features companies where employees feel confident about their company's future success, are likely to recommend working there to a friend, and are typically excited to go to work each day. Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period.

“One of our proudest achievements is building a resilient company culture where employees feel that they can impact outcomes, are valued by their leaders, and are optimistic about IZEA’s future as a company,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Founder and CEO. “We are honored and excited to be named to Comparably’s Best Company Outlook list, especially in these times of great macroeconomic change. We strive to lead with intentionality and look forward to continuing to strengthen our employees’ experience every day. ”

Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best – employees. Comparably has also recognized IZEA for Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best Company Leadership, Best CEO and Best Company Career Growth in previous years.

If you are passionate about influencer marketing and platforms that facilitate brand/influencer collaborations, apply to join #TeamIZEA at izea.com/company/careers.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

