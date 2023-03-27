Hydrogel Face Mask Market Size Worth $ 326.53 Million by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 115 million in 2022 hydrogel face mask market will reach USD 326.53 million by 2032. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the number of American women with acne is increasing by 15% yearly. The survey was carried out in 2020. The increased prevalence of skin issues has increased the demand for skincare products that nourish and heal skin issues. Hydrogel face masks are in demand given their highly nourishing and hydrating properties, which provide a natural glow and replenish the skin. There are anti-acne hydrogel face masks infused with active ingredients available in the market. Similarly, several varieties of hydrogel face masks are available in the market, contributing to the market's growth.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13282



Key Insight of the Hydrogel Face Mask Market



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



The demand for hydrogel face masks has expanded due to social media's growing influence and the rising popularity of skin care trends among the young population. The existence of significant market participants also benefits the local market's growth. Exporting Korean skincare products into neighboring markets in India, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, and other west and south Asian nations has also contributed to the expanding regional market. The market for hydrogel face masks is expanding as a result of the rising number of spas, skin care centers, and beauty salons. The region's extensive retail chain network makes products more accessible, fostering the market's growth.



In 2022, the mass segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 67% and market revenue of 77.05 million.



The product type segment is divided into mass and premium. The mass segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 67% in 2022.



In 2022, skin brightening accounted for the largest share of the market, with 54% and a market revenue of 62.10 million.



The application is divided into skin brightening, anti-acne, anti-aging, and others. The skin brightening segment dominated the market with a market share of around 54% in 2022.



In 2022, the specialty stores segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48% and revenue of 52.20 million.



The distribution channel is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, specialty stores, pharmacy & drug stores, and others. The specialty stores segment dominated the market with a market share of around 48% in 2022



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/hydrogel-face-mask-market-13282



Advancement in market



October 2022 - Limited-edition gold algae hydrogel sheets and eye masks have been released by the skincare company 111SKIN in collaboration with Aman. The face masks, which combine Aman's meticulously developed formulae with 111SKIN'S experience and award-winning products, will likely become a mainstay in modern self-care regimens. The newest beauty must-have is intensely moisturizing and nourishing due to the presence of natural and marine ingredients, including Kalpariane, a brown alga discovered in France that helps to protect the skin barrier and promote collagen. In addition, MYFerm, a Jeju Island-sourced fermented wakame seaweed, helps to prevent fine lines and wrinkles, while antioxidant-rich spirulina calms the skin and imparts a healthy shine. Spirulina, which soothes the complexion and imparts a healthy glow to the skin, and anti-wrinkle cream.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Consumer spending on skincare has risen in the modern world



Consumer spending on skincare products has increased due to growing knowledge of issues and the value of maintaining a pleasing physical appearance. Additionally, the idea of having healthy skin from the inside out rather than only its outward physical look has gained popularity in the present age. The growing millennial market is drawn to skincare products with scientifically backed claims. Evidence-based research demonstrating the harm that pollution exposure, changing weather patterns, and other modern issues cause to the skin has encouraged people to spend money on high-quality skincare products. The hydrogel face mask market has grown due to rising advertising and sales expenses. The market offers a wide variety of brands. Given that they are offered at neighborhood supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, or general stores, these products are easily available. The rising consumer disposable income has also helped the market for hydrogel face masks grow internationally. As a result, the growing accessibility and affordability of these products and the presence of numerous brands and product varieties in the market will propel the global hydrogel face mask market.



Restraint: High-end hydrogel face masks are costly



Numerous brands sell hydrogel face masks, each of which has its own line of goods. There are often between a few hundred to a few thousand goods. With more people becoming aware of the negative impacts of using chemical-based skin care products, there is a greater emphasis on creating organic, natural, and effective hydrogel face masks. Natural skincare products are more expensive to produce than creams made of chemicals, hence they are more pricey. Additionally, several manufacturers of hydrogel face masks use cutting-edge technologies to create and produce these goods, which raises the retail price of the products. The market's growth will be constrained by the high retail prices of many high-end hydrogel face masks since many budget-conscious consumers won't purchase these goods.



Opportunities: Development of advanced hydrogel face masks



Sales of various skincare brands have increased significantly due to the growing social media influence. These influencers can attract thousands of customers for market players as they have a sizable fan base. The popularity of hydrogel face masks among celebrities and influencers has boosted demand for these goods. However, the market is extremely divided, leaving each brand with modest market shares, due to the presence of numerous brands. The industry participants are investing significantly in creating superior hydrogel face masks to enhance their market share. The creation of efficient products that promise environmental sustainability is becoming more and more popular. Increased research & development spending by market participants for product diversification and innovations to obtain more market share will present profitable opportunities over the projected period.



Challenge: Growing instances of product recalls and erroneous benefit claims



In the market, there are hydrogel face masks with labels like "organic," "chemical-free," "paraben-free," "dermatologist tested," "dermatologist confirmed," "100% natural," etc. These assertions, however, could be unjustified or completely untrue. The lack of strict regulation and oversight of the personal care business contributes to brand disinformation and deception. As a result, the misleading statements brands provide constitute consumer fraud and put consumers at risk of harm. The expanding social media influence has offered a forum to refute these assertions. The consumer courts are also looking into these matters. However, the rising number of product recalls, and customer fraud incidents hurt the brands' reputation and lower the items' overall worth. Therefore, the rising instances of product recall and misleading benefit claims will thwart market expansion.



Request for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13282



Some of the major players operating in the hydrogel face mask market are:



• 111SKIN

• BIOEFFECT

• Heritage Brands

• Johnson & Johnson

• L’Oréal Groupe

• Minerva Research Labs

• Natural Face Lift Company

• Procter & Gamble

• TULA Life

• Unilever



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Mass

• Premium



By Application



• Skin Brightening

• Anti-Acne

• Anti-aging

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Online

• Specialty Stores

• Pharmacy & Drug Stores

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13282/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com