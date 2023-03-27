The Global Adiponitrile Market is forecast to grow by USD 2245.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adiponitrile Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225641/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the adiponitrile market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing application in electrical and electronics sector, growing demand for battery electric vehicles, and high demand for adiponitrile from APAC.



The adiponitrile market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Textile

• Healthcare

• Others



By Application

• Nylon synthesis

• Electrolyte solutions



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the polymers replacing metals in key applications as one of the prime reasons driving the adiponitrile market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in adiponitrile production and the advent of additive manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the adiponitrile market covers the following areas:

• Adiponitrile market sizing

• Adiponitrile market forecast

• Adiponitrile market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adiponitrile market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Butachimie, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hongye Holding Group Corp. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical I and E Co. Ltd., Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Taekwang Group, Toray Industries Inc., Ube Corp., and Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the adiponitrile market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



