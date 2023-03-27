Smart Apartments Market Analysis Report 2023: Emerging Trends in Connectivity and Services in MDUs - Top Market Segments, Use Cases, and Pain Points Experienced by Consumers

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Apartments: Connectivity and Services in MDUs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines trends in the MDU market, identifying consumer demand for bulk and managed Wi-Fi solutions, perceptions of these solutions, and how they rank compared to other MDU amenities.

The bulk broadband market is experiencing a resurgence, driven by managed Wi-Fi solutions and a growing demand for smart apartments.

It analyzes demand for smart apartments, identifying top market segments, use cases, and pain points experienced by consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Property Differentiators for Future Home Rent/Purchase
  • Smart Home Device Adoption
  • MDU Amenities: User Experience
  • Smart apartment & smart condo residents

Connectivity Models in MDUs

  • Adoption of Bulk Internet By Renters
  • Adoption of Bulk Internet By Owners
  • Bulk Internet Payment by Type of Rented Home
  • Bulk Internet Payment by Type of Owned Home
  • Resident Perspectives on Bulk Internet
  • Remote Workers
  • Router Deployments for Bulk Internet
  • Bulk Internet Deployment Types
  • Connectivity Type by MDU Resident
  • Internet Download Speed in MDUs vs Single Family Homes
  • YoY Apartment Speed Trends
  • Concept Testing: Gigabit Speeds, 5G Fixed Wireless Internet

Technology Adoption by Communities

  • Amenities and Features Provided by Community
  • Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Residents
  • Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Renters
  • Usage of App and Website Portal by MDU Owners
  • Tasks Performed by Using App Portal by MDU Residents
  • Tasks Performed by Using Web Portal by MDU Residents
  • Tasks Performed Using App, Among App Users
  • Tasks Performed by Using Web Portal, Among Portal Users
  • Use of App or Web Portal by Rental Property Tier
  • Tasks Performed Using App or Web Portal by Rental Property Tier

Smart Product Adoption

  • Smart Home Device Adoption
  • Adoption of Smart Devices by Apartment Renters: Owned Devices
  • Adoption of Smart Devices by Apartment Renters: Property-Provided Devices
  • Adoption of Smart Devices by Condo Owners: Owned Devices
  • Adoption of Smart Devices by Condo Owners: Property-Provided Devices
  • Apartment Renter Characteristics, by Smart Device Usage
  • Apartment Renter Demographics, by Smart Device Adoption
  • Condo Owner Characteristics, by Smart Device Usage
  • Condo Owner Demographics, by Smart Device Adoption
  • Bulk Internet Adoption Among Apartment Renters
  • Bulk Internet Adoption Among Condo Owners

Appeal of Smart Apartment Use Cases

  • Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices
  • Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices Among MDU Residents, 2021 vs. 2022
  • Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Type of Rented Home
  • Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Type of Owned Home
  • Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Age
  • Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Household Income
  • Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Technology Adoption Segment
  • Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Household Characteristics

User Experience

  • Satisfaction with MDUs Among Apartment Renters
  • Satisfaction with MDUs Among Condo Owners
  • Impact of Bulk Internet on Home Internet Satisfaction
  • Impact of Property-Provided Devices on App/Portal Satisfaction
  • User Experience with Property-Provided Smart Home Devices
  • Property Differentiator for Future Home Rent/Purchase
  • Property Differentiator for Future Home Rent/Purchase Among Current Property Type
  • Property Differentiator for Future Home Rent/Purchase Among Resident Groups

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhyog6

