Smart Apartments Market Analysis Report 2023: Emerging Trends in Connectivity and Services in MDUs - Top Market Segments, Use Cases, and Pain Points Experienced by Consumers

This study examines trends in the MDU market, identifying consumer demand for bulk and managed Wi-Fi solutions, perceptions of these solutions, and how they rank compared to other MDU amenities.

The bulk broadband market is experiencing a resurgence, driven by managed Wi-Fi solutions and a growing demand for smart apartments.

It analyzes demand for smart apartments, identifying top market segments, use cases, and pain points experienced by consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Property Differentiators for Future Home Rent/Purchase

Smart Home Device Adoption

MDU Amenities: User Experience

Smart apartment & smart condo residents

Connectivity Models in MDUs

Adoption of Bulk Internet By Renters

Adoption of Bulk Internet By Owners

Bulk Internet Payment by Type of Rented Home

Bulk Internet Payment by Type of Owned Home

Resident Perspectives on Bulk Internet

Remote Workers

Router Deployments for Bulk Internet

Bulk Internet Deployment Types

Connectivity Type by MDU Resident

Internet Download Speed in MDUs vs Single Family Homes

YoY Apartment Speed Trends

Concept Testing: Gigabit Speeds, 5G Fixed Wireless Internet

Technology Adoption by Communities

Amenities and Features Provided by Community

Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Residents

Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Renters

Usage of App and Website Portal by MDU Owners

Tasks Performed by Using App Portal by MDU Residents

Tasks Performed by Using Web Portal by MDU Residents

Tasks Performed Using App, Among App Users

Tasks Performed by Using Web Portal, Among Portal Users

Use of App or Web Portal by Rental Property Tier

Tasks Performed Using App or Web Portal by Rental Property Tier

Smart Product Adoption

Smart Home Device Adoption

Adoption of Smart Devices by Apartment Renters: Owned Devices

Adoption of Smart Devices by Apartment Renters: Property-Provided Devices

Adoption of Smart Devices by Condo Owners: Owned Devices

Adoption of Smart Devices by Condo Owners: Property-Provided Devices

Apartment Renter Characteristics, by Smart Device Usage

Apartment Renter Demographics, by Smart Device Adoption

Condo Owner Characteristics, by Smart Device Usage

Condo Owner Demographics, by Smart Device Adoption

Bulk Internet Adoption Among Apartment Renters

Bulk Internet Adoption Among Condo Owners

Appeal of Smart Apartment Use Cases

Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices

Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices Among MDU Residents, 2021 vs. 2022

Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Type of Rented Home

Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Type of Owned Home

Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Age

Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Household Income

Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Technology Adoption Segment

Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Household Characteristics

User Experience

Satisfaction with MDUs Among Apartment Renters

Satisfaction with MDUs Among Condo Owners

Impact of Bulk Internet on Home Internet Satisfaction

Impact of Property-Provided Devices on App/Portal Satisfaction

User Experience with Property-Provided Smart Home Devices

Property Differentiator for Future Home Rent/Purchase

Property Differentiator for Future Home Rent/Purchase Among Current Property Type

Property Differentiator for Future Home Rent/Purchase Among Resident Groups

Appendix

