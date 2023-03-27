Smart Apartments Market Analysis Report 2023: Emerging Trends in Connectivity and Services in MDUs - Top Market Segments, Use Cases, and Pain Points Experienced by Consumers

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Apartments: Connectivity and Services in MDUs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines trends in the MDU market, identifying consumer demand for bulk and managed Wi-Fi solutions, perceptions of these solutions, and how they rank compared to other MDU amenities.
The bulk broadband market is experiencing a resurgence, driven by managed Wi-Fi solutions and a growing demand for smart apartments.
It analyzes demand for smart apartments, identifying top market segments, use cases, and pain points experienced by consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Property Differentiators for Future Home Rent/Purchase
- Smart Home Device Adoption
- MDU Amenities: User Experience
- Smart apartment & smart condo residents
Connectivity Models in MDUs
- Adoption of Bulk Internet By Renters
- Adoption of Bulk Internet By Owners
- Bulk Internet Payment by Type of Rented Home
- Bulk Internet Payment by Type of Owned Home
- Resident Perspectives on Bulk Internet
- Remote Workers
- Router Deployments for Bulk Internet
- Bulk Internet Deployment Types
- Connectivity Type by MDU Resident
- Internet Download Speed in MDUs vs Single Family Homes
- YoY Apartment Speed Trends
- Concept Testing: Gigabit Speeds, 5G Fixed Wireless Internet
Technology Adoption by Communities
- Amenities and Features Provided by Community
- Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Residents
- Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Renters
- Usage of App and Website Portal by MDU Owners
- Tasks Performed by Using App Portal by MDU Residents
- Tasks Performed by Using Web Portal by MDU Residents
- Tasks Performed Using App, Among App Users
- Tasks Performed by Using Web Portal, Among Portal Users
- Use of App or Web Portal by Rental Property Tier
- Tasks Performed Using App or Web Portal by Rental Property Tier
Smart Product Adoption
- Smart Home Device Adoption
- Adoption of Smart Devices by Apartment Renters: Owned Devices
- Adoption of Smart Devices by Apartment Renters: Property-Provided Devices
- Adoption of Smart Devices by Condo Owners: Owned Devices
- Adoption of Smart Devices by Condo Owners: Property-Provided Devices
- Apartment Renter Characteristics, by Smart Device Usage
- Apartment Renter Demographics, by Smart Device Adoption
- Condo Owner Characteristics, by Smart Device Usage
- Condo Owner Demographics, by Smart Device Adoption
- Bulk Internet Adoption Among Apartment Renters
- Bulk Internet Adoption Among Condo Owners
Appeal of Smart Apartment Use Cases
- Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices
- Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices Among MDU Residents, 2021 vs. 2022
- Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Type of Rented Home
- Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Type of Owned Home
- Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Age
- Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Household Income
- Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Technology Adoption Segment
- Highly Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices by Household Characteristics
User Experience
- Satisfaction with MDUs Among Apartment Renters
- Satisfaction with MDUs Among Condo Owners
- Impact of Bulk Internet on Home Internet Satisfaction
- Impact of Property-Provided Devices on App/Portal Satisfaction
- User Experience with Property-Provided Smart Home Devices
- Property Differentiator for Future Home Rent/Purchase
- Property Differentiator for Future Home Rent/Purchase Among Current Property Type
- Property Differentiator for Future Home Rent/Purchase Among Resident Groups
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhyog6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment