Smart Electric Heaters Market to Rise at 15.6% CAGR during Forecast Period 2023-2033 — Exclusive Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Electric Heaters Market was valued at US$ 675.4 Million in 2022, and it is anticipated to have grown to US$ 3.29 Billion by the end of 2033, With at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2033



Smart electric heaters are heating devices that are equipped with advanced features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and programmable settings. These heaters can be controlled remotely via a smartphone app, allowing you to adjust the temperature of your home or office from anywhere, at any time. They may also have sensors that can detect changes in temperature or occupancy, allowing them to automatically adjust their output to maintain a comfortable environment.

Some smart electric heaters also incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that can learn your preferences and habits over time, allowing them to automatically adjust the temperature and settings to optimize energy efficiency and save you money on your heating bill. Additionally, some models can be integrated with smart home systems such as Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit, enabling you to control them using voice commands or automate them with other connected devices.

Here are some key players operating in the market:

Honeywell International Inc., V-Guard Industries Ltd., Zehnder Group, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, A.O. Smith, Seimens AG, Danfoss, Rheen Manufacturing Company, Glen dimplex

Smart Electric Heaters Market Growth Factors

Energy efficiency : Smart electric heaters are designed to be energy-efficient, which is a significant selling point for many consumers. They can be programmed to turn on and off at specific times or adjust their output based on temperature readings, saving energy and reducing heating costs.

: Smart electric heaters are designed to be energy-efficient, which is a significant selling point for many consumers. They can be programmed to turn on and off at specific times or adjust their output based on temperature readings, saving energy and reducing heating costs. Convenience : Smart electric heaters offer a level of convenience that traditional heaters cannot match. With the ability to control your heating remotely using a smartphone app or voice commands, you can adjust the temperature of your home or office from anywhere, at any time.

: Smart electric heaters offer a level of convenience that traditional heaters cannot match. With the ability to control your heating remotely using a smartphone app or voice commands, you can adjust the temperature of your home or office from anywhere, at any time. Integration with smart home systems : Smart electric heaters can be integrated with other smart home devices, such as thermostats, sensors, and smart speakers. This integration allows for seamless automation of your heating system and can help to optimize energy usage and reduce costs.

: Smart electric heaters can be integrated with other smart home devices, such as thermostats, sensors, and smart speakers. This integration allows for seamless automation of your heating system and can help to optimize energy usage and reduce costs. Increased adoption of IoT devices : The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to increased adoption of smart home devices, including smart electric heaters. As more consumers become comfortable with using IoT devices in their homes, the demand for smart electric heaters is expected to increase.

: The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to increased adoption of smart home devices, including smart electric heaters. As more consumers become comfortable with using IoT devices in their homes, the demand for smart electric heaters is expected to increase. Government regulations: Governments around the world are implementing regulations and incentives to promote energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This has led to increased demand for energy-efficient appliances, including smart electric heaters.

Segment Insights:

Type Segment: The type segment of the smart electric heaters market includes portable heaters, wall-mounted heaters, and ceiling-mounted heaters. Portable heaters are the most popular type of smart electric heater and are preferred by homeowners due to their ease of use and portability. Wall-mounted and ceiling-mounted heaters are often used in commercial and industrial settings where targeted heating is required.

Application Segment: The application segment of the smart electric heaters market includes residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Residential applications are the largest segment of the market, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and convenient heating solutions. Commercial and industrial applications are also seeing growth, driven by the need for targeted and efficient heating solutions in large buildings and facilities.

Connectivity Segment: The connectivity segment of the smart electric heaters market includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity options. Wi-Fi-enabled smart electric heaters are the most popular, as they allow users to control their heating remotely through a smartphone app.

By Function: Smart Climate Control, Smart Water Heaters

By End User: Residential, Commercial

Regional Outlook: North America is the largest market for smart electric heaters, driven by the increasing adoption of smart homes and energy-efficient heating solutions. The US is the largest market in this region, accounting for a significant share of the market. The growing demand for energy-efficient heating solutions and the presence of leading manufacturers are some of the key factors driving the growth of the smart electric heaters market in this region.

Europe is another significant market for smart electric heaters, driven by the increasing focus on energy efficiency and the growing demand for smart homes. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are major markets in this region, driven by the increasing adoption of smart homes and the growing awareness of energy efficiency. The presence of leading manufacturers and the strong regulatory framework promoting energy-efficient heating solutions are some of the key factors driving the growth of the smart electric heaters market in this region.

In January 2022, Dimplex launched its new range of Quantum smart electric heaters in the UK. The heaters use advanced technology to deliver efficient and cost-effective heating solutions for homeowners.

Dimplex launched its new range of Quantum smart electric heaters in the UK. The heaters use advanced technology to deliver efficient and cost-effective heating solutions for homeowners. In November 2021, Honeywell launched its new T9 Smart Thermostat with remote sensors, which can be used to control electric heaters as well as other HVAC systems. The new thermostat is designed to provide precise temperature control and energy savings for homeowners.

Honeywell launched its new T9 Smart Thermostat with remote sensors, which can be used to control electric heaters as well as other HVAC systems. The new thermostat is designed to provide precise temperature control and energy savings for homeowners. In October 2021, Stiebel Eltron announced the launch of its new WPL 25 air-to-water heat pump, which can be used with smart electric heaters to provide a complete heating solution for homes and commercial buildings.

