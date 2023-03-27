The Global SMB Software Market is forecast to grow by USD 57.76 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SMB Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191378/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the SMB software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for cloud-based applications, growing need to enhance business efficiency, and encouraging remote working conditions.



The SMB software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On premise

• Cloud



By Application

• Media

• Telecommunication

• Consultants

• Law firms



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing m and a, partnerships, and collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the SMB software market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of AI into SMB software and rising adoption of advanced technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the SMB software market covers the following areas:

• SMB software market sizing

• SMB software market forecast

• SMB software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SMB software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Acumatica Inc., Alfresco Software Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., IFS World Operations AB, Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., TOTVS SA, Unit4 Group Holding B.V., Workday Inc., Xero Ltd., and Oracle Corp. Also, the SMB software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191378/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________