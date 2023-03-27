United States Smart Home Market Analysis Report 2023: Evaluate Barriers to Smart Home Adoption, Such as High Prices and Privacy & Security Concerns Among Consumers

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Smart Home Barriers: Attracting Non-users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates barriers to smart home adoption, such as high prices and privacy and security concerns, among consumers not currently engaged in the smart home market. It investigates the top drivers and barriers for smart home device adoption.

The smart home industry has been at a perceived inflection point for some time. However, most smart product categories still have niche-level adoption and industry players continue to evaluate the best strategies to cross the chasm from early adopter to mainstream buyer.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Device Adoption in US Broadband Households (2010-2021)
  • Smart Home Devices: Affordability
  • Smart Home Devices: Perceived Value of Benefit
  • Smart Home Device Affordable & Value Groups
  • Top Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Affordable & Value Groups
  • Smart Home Purchase Promotors
  • Familiarity vs. Affordability vs. Value by Smart Home Device Ownership Segments

Smart Home Market: Proving Value to Consumers

  • Industry Performance Indicators
  • Smart Home Device Adoption
  • Tech Affinity, by Smart Home Device Ownership
  • Smart Home Device Adoption, 2017-2021 by Age
  • Smart Home Device Adoption, 2017-2021 by Tech Affinity
  • Smart Home Device Adoption, 2017-2021 by HH Income
  • Smart Home Device Adoption, 2017-2021 by Residence Type
  • Average Price Paid: Select Smart Home Devices

Purchase Inhibitors

  • Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Income
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Age
  • Value/Affordability Segments by Smart Home Device Ownership & Intention
  • Smart Home Device Owners/User Segments
  • Purchase Intent by Owner/User Segment
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Affordable & Value Groups
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Education
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Average Familiarity

Purchase Incentives

  • Smart Home Purchase Promotors - Top 10
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Price
  • Product Price Discount as Purchase Promoter by Adoption Segments
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Data Security and Privacy
  • Price Discounts and Local Data Storage as Purchase Promoters by Age
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Device Benefits
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Learning to Use a New Device
  • Free Year of Tech Support as Purchase Promoter, by Average Familiarity with Smart Home Devices
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Device Integration
  • Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Device Setup

Familiarity, Value, and Affordability of Smart Home Devices

  • Smart Devices: Familiarity vs. Value vs. Affordability
  • Smart Devices: Familiarity
  • Smart Device: Perceived Value of Benefit
  • Smart Devices: Affordability
  • Smart Home Device Ownership Segments
  • Smart Home Device Ownership Segments by Income
  • Smart Home Device Affordable & Value Groups by Ownership Segments

Is Cost the Biggest Inhibitor? Affordability vs. Value

  • Smart Home Device Affordable & Value Groups
  • Smart Home Device Affordable & Value Groups by Income
  • Familiarity vs. Affordability vs. Value by Smart Home Device Ownership Segments
  • Smart Home Device Affordability by Adoption Segments
  • Smart Home Device Affordability & Household Income by Age
  • Smart Home Device Affordable Groups Income Breakdown
  • Smart Home Device Affordability by Lifestyle Attitudes
  • Agreement Towards Lifestyle Attitudes by Age
  • Agreement Towards Lifestyle Attitudes by Income

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/363f91

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                Smart Home Non-Users
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Internet of Things and M2M
                            
                            
                                Smart Device
                            
                            
                                Smart Devices
                            
                            
                                Smart Home
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data