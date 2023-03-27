United States Smart Home Market Analysis Report 2023: Evaluate Barriers to Smart Home Adoption, Such as High Prices and Privacy & Security Concerns Among Consumers

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Smart Home Barriers: Attracting Non-users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates barriers to smart home adoption, such as high prices and privacy and security concerns, among consumers not currently engaged in the smart home market. It investigates the top drivers and barriers for smart home device adoption.

The smart home industry has been at a perceived inflection point for some time. However, most smart product categories still have niche-level adoption and industry players continue to evaluate the best strategies to cross the chasm from early adopter to mainstream buyer.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Device Adoption in US Broadband Households (2010-2021)

Smart Home Devices: Affordability

Smart Home Devices: Perceived Value of Benefit

Smart Home Device Affordable & Value Groups

Top Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors

Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Affordable & Value Groups

Smart Home Purchase Promotors

Familiarity vs. Affordability vs. Value by Smart Home Device Ownership Segments

Smart Home Market: Proving Value to Consumers

Industry Performance Indicators

Smart Home Device Adoption

Tech Affinity, by Smart Home Device Ownership

Smart Home Device Adoption, 2017-2021 by Age

Smart Home Device Adoption, 2017-2021 by Tech Affinity

Smart Home Device Adoption, 2017-2021 by HH Income

Smart Home Device Adoption, 2017-2021 by Residence Type

Average Price Paid: Select Smart Home Devices

Purchase Inhibitors

Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors

Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Income

Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Age

Value/Affordability Segments by Smart Home Device Ownership & Intention

Smart Home Device Owners/User Segments

Purchase Intent by Owner/User Segment

Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Affordable & Value Groups

Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Education

Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors by Average Familiarity

Purchase Incentives

Smart Home Purchase Promotors - Top 10

Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Price

Product Price Discount as Purchase Promoter by Adoption Segments

Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Data Security and Privacy

Price Discounts and Local Data Storage as Purchase Promoters by Age

Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Device Benefits

Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Learning to Use a New Device

Free Year of Tech Support as Purchase Promoter, by Average Familiarity with Smart Home Devices

Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Device Integration

Smart Home Device Purchase Incentives: Device Setup

Familiarity, Value, and Affordability of Smart Home Devices

Smart Devices: Familiarity vs. Value vs. Affordability

Smart Devices: Familiarity

Smart Device: Perceived Value of Benefit

Smart Devices: Affordability

Smart Home Device Ownership Segments

Smart Home Device Ownership Segments by Income

Smart Home Device Affordable & Value Groups by Ownership Segments

Is Cost the Biggest Inhibitor? Affordability vs. Value

Smart Home Device Affordable & Value Groups

Smart Home Device Affordable & Value Groups by Income

Familiarity vs. Affordability vs. Value by Smart Home Device Ownership Segments

Smart Home Device Affordability by Adoption Segments

Smart Home Device Affordability & Household Income by Age

Smart Home Device Affordable Groups Income Breakdown

Smart Home Device Affordability by Lifestyle Attitudes

Agreement Towards Lifestyle Attitudes by Age

Agreement Towards Lifestyle Attitudes by Income

