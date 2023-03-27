CRN shines a spotlight on ThinkOn in its 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc., today announced its recognition by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in the CRN 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs and growth.



ThinkOn’s channel-first approach means that we only win when our partners win. Our newly refreshed partner program gives partners the support they need to be successful, build lasting customer relationships, and grow their businesses.

“We solely sell through the channel, so we empower our partners with tools, support, and services that ensure they are successful in delivering value to their customers and growing their business,” says Greg Chappell, Vice President of Global Sales and Partner Success at ThinkOn and 2023 CRN Channel Chief. “We’re focused on company-to-company and person-to-person relationships, not business transactions. When we make a commitment with a channel partner, we stand by it, never squeezing margins or commandeering account control. We give our partners the freedom to sell what they want, to whom they want, and to fully own their customer relationships—and our margins are very healthy.”

For solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth.

In the 2023 Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

At ThinkOn, we are committed to making data thrive while keeping the cloud simple for our partners to understand. We cut through the noise, ambiguity, and complexities to deliver a broad range of trusted, scalable, innovative, simplistic, transparent, secure, and value-added data management services. Our holistic partner experience provides the deepest levels of business support while allowing the partner to continue to own their customer relationships. Partners can preserve brand identity by white labelling ThinkOn solutions.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about ThinkOn’s partner program, visit https://thinkon.com/resources/think-less-with-thinkon/.

About ThinkOn

Think On, Inc. is a cloud solution provider with a global data center footprint, focused on empowering you to do whatever you need to do with your data. Consider ThinkOn your dedicated department of data-obsessed experts. They will protect your data like it’s their own, making it more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable. ThinkOn is Channel First and works with a global network of value-add resellers and managed service providers to provide creative, turnkey Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service), and BaaS (Backup as a Service) solutions and data management services that are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees. https://thinkon.com

Follow ThinkOn on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

ThinkOn Contact:

Vanessa Grantcharova

Brand Marketing Manager | ThinkOn

vanessa.grantcharova@thinkon.com