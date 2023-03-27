The Global Candle Market is forecast to grow by $2844.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Candle Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191370/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the candle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of candles for special occasions, growing adoption of candles for home decor and aromatherapy, and growing home decor market.



The candle market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Container-based

• Pillars

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising use of wooden wicks as one of the prime reasons driving the candle market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) method and localization of oil ingredient sourcing and emergence of customized scented candles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the candle market covers the following areas:

• Candle market sizing

• Candle market forecast

• Candle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading candle market vendors that include Armadilla Wax Works Inc., Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Bolsius International BV, Colonial Candle, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co. Ltd., Desirepath Mississippi, LLC, Diannes Custom Candles, Diptyque Distribution LLC, Empire Candle Co. LLC, Lalique Group SA, NEST Fragrances, Newell Brands Inc., Portmeirion Group Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, The Bridgewater Candle Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The White Company, The Yankee Candle Co. Inc., and Universal Candle Co. Ltd. Also, the candle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191370/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________