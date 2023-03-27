United States Ad-Based OTT Market Report 2022 with Focus on Growth in FAST and AVOD Services

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Ad-Based OTT Growth in FAST and AVOD Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores factors driving the growth of ad-based online video, profiles and compares market leaders, and assesses consumer preferences in watching ad-based content.
It quantifies the number of households using ad-based online video services and includes a five-year forecast of viewer growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Bottom Line
Overview of Ad-Based Streaming
- Growth of Streaming Services
- Defining the Market: FAST, Linear, AVOD, Hybrid
- US Consumers' Use of Ad-Supported Streaming Services
- Ad Sales/Revenues
- Content Acquisition
Ad-Based Streaming Trends
- New Advertising Models
- Built-in Content for Hardware Platforms
- Bundling and Consolidation
- OTT Service Stacking and Spending
- Consumers Diversify Away from The Big Three
- Social Media Content Integration
- Co-Viewing
- Outlet for Niche Content
Competitive Landscape
- Ad-Supported OTT Service Leaders
- Ad-Supported Service Profiles
- Summary by Business Model
- Detailed Profiles
- Ad-Supported Service Highlights
- Amazon Freevee
- Crackle Plus
- Paramount+
- Peacock
- Pluto TV
- Roku
- VIZIO
- XUMO
- Technology Provider Profiles
Market Size and Forecast
Implications and Recommendations
Figures
- Linear Channel Guide from The Roku Channel
- On-Demand Selections from The Roku Channel
- Households Using Ad-Based OTT Video Services (2019-2022)
- Top Ten Ad-Based OTT Video Services
- Ad-Based Service Viewing Frequency
- Drivers of Ad-Based OTT Service Usage
- AVOD Users' Attitudes towards Advertising Integration
- Consumers' Primary Streaming Video Products (2018-2021)
- Average Number of OTT Service Subscriptions (2016-2022)
- Average Household Spending for OTT Streaming Services by Number of Subscriptions
- OTT Service Subscriptions: Big Three vs. Non-Big Three (2017-2022)
- Likelihood of Using Co-Viewing Feature from Favorite Video Service
- Estimated Monthly Viewers, Leading Ad-Supported OTT Services (2017-2022)
- Roku Platform vs. Player Revenue and Gross Profit/Loss (2017-2022)
- Walmart Shopping on Roku
- Ad-Based OTT Services Forecast (2022-2027)
- Entertainment Video Services Ecosystem
Companies Mentioned
- Crackle Plus
- Fade Technology Solutions
- Irdeto
- Plex
- Roku
- Samsung
- ThinkAnalytics
- TiVo+ (Xperi)
- VIZIO
- XUMO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akmxfj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.