United States Ad-Based OTT Market Report 2022 with Focus on Growth in FAST and AVOD Services

This report explores factors driving the growth of ad-based online video, profiles and compares market leaders, and assesses consumer preferences in watching ad-based content.

It quantifies the number of households using ad-based online video services and includes a five-year forecast of viewer growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Bottom Line

Overview of Ad-Based Streaming

Growth of Streaming Services

Defining the Market: FAST, Linear, AVOD, Hybrid

US Consumers' Use of Ad-Supported Streaming Services

Ad Sales/Revenues

Content Acquisition

Ad-Based Streaming Trends

New Advertising Models

Built-in Content for Hardware Platforms

Bundling and Consolidation

OTT Service Stacking and Spending

Consumers Diversify Away from The Big Three

Social Media Content Integration

Co-Viewing

Outlet for Niche Content

Competitive Landscape

Ad-Supported OTT Service Leaders

Ad-Supported Service Profiles

Summary by Business Model

Detailed Profiles

Ad-Supported Service Highlights

Amazon Freevee

Crackle Plus

Paramount+

Peacock

Pluto TV

Roku

VIZIO

XUMO

Technology Provider Profiles

Market Size and Forecast

Implications and Recommendations

Figures

Linear Channel Guide from The Roku Channel

On-Demand Selections from The Roku Channel

Households Using Ad-Based OTT Video Services (2019-2022)

Top Ten Ad-Based OTT Video Services

Ad-Based Service Viewing Frequency

Drivers of Ad-Based OTT Service Usage

AVOD Users' Attitudes towards Advertising Integration

Consumers' Primary Streaming Video Products (2018-2021)

Average Number of OTT Service Subscriptions (2016-2022)

Average Household Spending for OTT Streaming Services by Number of Subscriptions

OTT Service Subscriptions: Big Three vs. Non-Big Three (2017-2022)

Likelihood of Using Co-Viewing Feature from Favorite Video Service

Estimated Monthly Viewers, Leading Ad-Supported OTT Services (2017-2022)

Roku Platform vs. Player Revenue and Gross Profit/Loss (2017-2022)

Walmart Shopping on Roku

Ad-Based OTT Services Forecast (2022-2027)

Entertainment Video Services Ecosystem

Companies Mentioned

Crackle Plus

Fade Technology Solutions

Irdeto

Plex

Roku

Samsung

ThinkAnalytics

TiVo+ (Xperi)

VIZIO

XUMO

