The Global Mobile Fronthaul Market is forecast to grow by $6492.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.14% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Fronthaul Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187833/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mobile fronthaul market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of mobile computing devices, growing popularity of social networking applications, and rise in demand for network connectivity to implement internet of things (IoT).



The mobile fronthaul market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Telecommunications

• Networking

• Government

• Enterprises



By Type

• Cloud RAN

• Centralized RAN



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the company offers mobile fronthaul solutions such as eCPRI and C-RAN as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile fronthaul market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of partnerships between market vendors and network operators and growing advances in fronthaul technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mobile fronthaul market covers the following areas:

• Mobile fronthaul market sizing

• Mobile fronthaul market forecast

• Mobile fronthaul market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile fronthaul market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., EXFO Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., LS Networks, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Omnitron Systems Technology Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Also, the mobile fronthaul market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187833/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________