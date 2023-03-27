Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Worth US$ 37.8 Billion in 2033, Fueled by Growing Health and Wellness Trends, says Persistence Market Research

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dairy Nutrition and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is projected to be valued at US$ 19.9 Billion by the end of 2023 and reach a revenue of around US$ 37.8 Billion by 2033, With at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033



Dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients refer to the components derived from milk and other dairy products that are used in various food and beverage applications for their nutritional and health benefits. These ingredients are often used as fortifiers and supplements to enhance the nutritional value of food and beverages.

These ingredients are used in a wide range of food and beverage applications, including sports nutrition products, infant formulas, and functional foods and beverages designed to provide specific health benefits beyond basic nutrition. The dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by the growing demand for these products, which is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

The market for dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the growing demand for functional foods and beverages and the increasing focus on health and wellness. Key players in the market include Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Proliant Inc., Arla Foods amba, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co., Cargill Inc., APS Biogroup, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Nestlé SA, Danone SA

Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Driving Factors:

The dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by several factors. One of the key drivers of growth is the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages that offer specific health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Consumers are becoming more interested in products that can help them maintain and improve their health, which is driving demand for ingredients that provide specific health benefits.

Another factor driving growth in the dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market is the increasing use of these ingredients in sports nutrition products. As more consumers become interested in fitness and exercise, there is growing demand for products that can help support athletic performance and recovery. Dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients, such as whey protein, are often used in these products due to their high nutritional value and beneficial health properties.

The market for dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients is also expected to benefit from the growing demand for infant formula products. As more mothers work outside the home, there is increasing demand for convenient and nutritious infant formula products that can help support infant growth and development.

Overall, the dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, sports nutrition products, and infant formula products. Key players in the market are likely to continue to invest in research and development to identify new and innovative uses for these ingredients, further driving growth in the market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on ingredient type, the market can be segmented into whey protein, casein protein, lactose, milk minerals, and others. Whey protein is the largest segment in this category due to its high demand as a nutritional supplement for sports nutrition products and as an ingredient in infant formulas.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into infant formulas, sports nutrition products, functional foods and beverages, and others. The infant formulas segment is the largest in this category, driven by the growing demand for convenient and nutritious infant formula products.

Regional Insights:

The dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market can be analyzed based on different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is one of the largest markets for dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients due to the high demand for functional food and beverage products, sports nutrition products, and infant formula products. The United States is the largest market in this region, driven by the presence of major manufacturers and the high awareness of the health benefits of these ingredients.

Europe is also a significant market for dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients, driven by the high demand for functional food and beverage products, particularly in countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The presence of major players in the region is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients, driven by the increasing demand for these ingredients in sports nutrition products, infant formula products, and other functional food and beverage products. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are the major markets in this region, with China being the largest due to its large population and increasing urbanization.

Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Recent News:

In March 2021 , Kerry Group, a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions, announced the acquisition of Biosearch Life, a Spanish company that specializes in probiotics and natural extracts. This acquisition will strengthen Kerry's position in the dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market.

, Kerry Group, a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions, announced the acquisition of Biosearch Life, a Spanish company that specializes in probiotics and natural extracts. This acquisition will strengthen Kerry's position in the dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market. In February 2021 , Arla Foods Ingredients launched Lacprodan ISO.Water, a whey protein isolate that is specifically designed for clear protein waters. This product is expected to meet the increasing demand for low-calorie, high-protein beverages.

, Arla Foods Ingredients launched Lacprodan ISO.Water, a whey protein isolate that is specifically designed for clear protein waters. This product is expected to meet the increasing demand for low-calorie, high-protein beverages. In September 2020, Glanbia Nutritionals launched HarvestPro, a new range of plant-based proteins that are designed to meet the increasing demand for plant-based alternatives to dairy-based proteins.

