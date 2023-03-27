Printed Electronics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Printed Electronics 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Printed Electronics and Forecasts Printed Electronics Market, (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Printing Technology, (Screen Printing, Inkjet Printing, Flexographic Printing, Other Printing Technologies) Market Segment by End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Retail & Packaging, Other End-use Industries) Market Segment by Devices (Flexible Displays, RFID Tags, Smart Packaging, Wearable Devices, Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLEDs), Other Devices) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country..



The global printed electronics market was valued at US$9.94 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Innovative Technology Has the Potential to Revolutionize a Range of Industries

Printed electronics is a rapidly growing field that involves the use of printing technologies to create electronic devices and circuits on flexible substrates. This innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize a range of industries, including healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive, by offering unique advantages over traditional electronics, such as lower costs, increased flexibility, and improved environmental sustainability.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for flexible electronics, the increasing adoption of organic materials in printed electronics, and the rise in applications in the healthcare and automotive industries. The consumer electronics industry is also a major user of printed electronics, with applications in flexible displays, touchscreens, and RFID tags. The use of printed electronics in these applications has the potential to reduce manufacturing costs and enable the creation of new form factors for devices.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Printed Electronics Market?

A printed electronics application that has seen increased demand due to the pandemic is the development of smart packaging for the pharmaceutical industry. Printed sensors can be used to monitor the temperature and humidity of medication packaging, ensuring that the products are stored in optimal conditions during transportation and storage. Additionally, printed electronic labels can be used to track medication usage and provide patients with reminders to take their medication. The development of wearable devices for remote patient monitoring in the healthcare industry. Printed sensors can be integrated into wearable devices to monitor a patient's vital signs, such as heart rate and temperature, enabling healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Overall, while the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on some segments of the printed electronics market, it has also presented new opportunities for innovation and growth in industries such as healthcare and smart packaging. As the pandemic continues to shape the global economy, it is likely that the printed electronics market will continue to evolve and adapt to new challenges and opportunities.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rapid Prototyping Is an Essential Tool for Printed Electronics Designers

Rapid prototyping is a key driver of printed electronics, enabling faster product development cycles and more efficient testing of new designs. Rapid prototyping involves using 3D printing technology to create physical prototypes of electronic devices quickly and easily. This allows designers to test and refine their ideas before committing to expensive and time-consuming production processes.

There are several ways that rapid prototyping is used in printed electronics. One method is to use 3D printing technology to create physical models of electronic components, such as sensors or displays. These models can be quickly tested for functionality and usability, allowing designers to refine their designs before moving on to production.

Another method is to use printed circuit board (PCB) prototyping techniques to create functional prototypes of electronic devices. This involves using specialized printers to create PCBs that can be populated with electronic components, allowing for the creation of fully functional prototypes.

The Cost of Producing Printed Electronics

Printed electronics offers several advantages over traditional manufacturing methods, including the potential for lower production costs. The low cost of printed electronics is driven by several factors, including the use of low-cost materials, the scalability of the printing process, and the ability to customize the production process to meet specific requirements.

One of the key advantages of printed electronics is the use of low-cost materials. Printed electronics can be produced using a wide range of materials, including conductive inks, flexible substrates, and adhesives, that are relatively inexpensive compared to the materials used in traditional electronic manufacturing. Additionally, the use of low-cost materials means that the production process can be easily customized to meet specific requirements, such as the size and shape of the electronic device, further reducing the overall cost of production.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The Healthcare Industry Presents Numerous Opportunities for Printed Electronics

The healthcare industry is one of the most promising areas for printed electronics. Printed sensors and other electronic devices can be used to create wearable devices that can monitor a patient's vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature. The data can then be transmitted to healthcare providers, enabling them to monitor patients remotely and improve patient care.

One example of a printed electronics application in healthcare is the development of smart bandages. These bandages can be printed with sensors that detect changes in temperature, pH, and other biomarkers that indicate infection or inflammation. The data can be transmitted wirelessly to healthcare providers, allowing them to monitor the wound and provide appropriate treatment.

Printed Electronics Is Increasingly Being Used to Develop Energy Harvesting Devices

Printed electronics is increasingly being used to develop energy harvesting devices that can convert ambient energy sources into electricity. These devices can be used to power low-power devices, such as sensors and wireless communication modules, without the need for batteries or external power sources.

One example of a printed electronics application in energy harvesting is the development of printed solar cells. These solar cells can be printed on flexible substrates and integrated into a variety of products, such as building materials, clothing, and consumer electronics. This enables the products to generate their own electricity and become more self-sufficient.

The use of printed thermoelectric generators (TEGs), which can convert waste heat into electricity. TEGs can be used in a range of applications, such as in automobiles, where they can convert waste heat from the engine into electricity to power various components.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the printed electronics market are Agfa-Gevaert N.V, Applied Ink Solutions, BASF SE, Cambridge Display Technology, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Jabil Inc., LG Display Co., Ltd., Molex LLC, Nissha Co., Ltd., NovaCentrix, Optomec Inc., Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Ynvisible Interactive Inc.. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

05 Jan 2023, LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, has launched that its third-generation OLED TV panel. The company's newest OLED TV panel, based on 'META Technology,' provides the highest picture quality. LG Display's new META Technology includes a 'Micro Lens Array,' which maximises light emission from the OLED panel, and a 'META Booster,' a brightness-boosting algorithm.

12 Dec 2022, DuPont's (NYSE: DD) Electronics & Industrial business ("DuPont") launched a new photo-imageable dielectric (PID) dry film material to its growing family of CYCLOTENE advanced electronics resins, which can be used in advanced semiconductor packaging applications.

