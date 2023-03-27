The Global Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market is forecast to grow by $11951.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931937/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the power transmission lines and towers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in demand for high-voltage transmission lines in utility sector, need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape, and increasing cross-border interconnections.



The power transmission lines and towers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Transmission lines

• Transmission towers



By Type

• HVAC

• HVDC



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the evolution of smart grids as one of the prime reasons driving the power transmission lines and towers market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of T&D networks driving the demand for transmission towers and rising number of microgrid networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the power transmission lines and towers market covers the following areas:

• Power transmission lines and towers market sizing

• Power transmission lines and towers market forecast

• Power transmission lines and towers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power transmission lines and towers market vendors that include 3M Co., Arrow Electronics Inc., Cabcon India Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., CTC Global Inc., Eland Cables Ltd., Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd., Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, Jyoti Structures Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Lamifil NV, MasTec Inc., Neccon Power and Infra Ltd., Nexans SA, NV Bekaert SA, Prysmian Spa, Skipper Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tratos Cavi S.p.A. Also, the power transmission lines and towers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________