Dermatology Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - Rising Aesthetics Procedures Among Individuals Drives Growth

The global dermatology device market is expected to grow from US$ 5,408.57 million in 2021 to US$ 11,235.42 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth.



The growth of the global dermatology device market is attributed due to a rise in the number of aesthetic procedures performed every year. However, complications faced after cancer treatment procedures and cosmetic surgery performed by unqualified professionals hinder the overall market growth.



Dermatology is a specialty that employs a wide range of medical devices, from cosmetic applications to medical dermatology. Additionally, dermatology devices help in diagnosing and treatment of various skin disorders such as skin cancer, psoriasis, and many others.

Moreover, these devices can be used for cryosurgery, photodynamic therapy, Mohs micrographic surgery, and electrodesiccation & cutterage. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plays a critical role in the regulation, approval, and post-marketing surveillance regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) report, unprotected exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays, skin disorders, aging, and hereditary can cause skin irregularities on the face and body among the global population. Irregularities can consist of textural irregularities, such as wrinkles and acne scars, and pigmentation changes, including freckles, sunspots, and visible blood vessels.

Additionally, irregularities may cause the loss of tone and healthy glow evident in younger skin. Also, skin feels less firm. To overcome skin irregularities and treat several aspects of skin damage, different treatment modalities are available in the global market.

A few treatment modalities include laser treatment for skin resurfacing, mechanical resurfacing, chemical peels, and injectable products that can improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles of the entire face or those developing in a specific region of the face, such as upper lip and around the eyes. Moreover, advanced treatment modalities can also be used to treat pigmentation disorders, such as sun and age spots, and acne scars.

For example, laser resurfacing is a facial rejuvenation procedure allowing lasers to improve the skin's appearance or treat minor facial flaws. The procedure comprises two types - Ablative Lasers and Nonablative Laser or Light Source. Ablative Laser removes the thin outer layer of skin (epidermis) and heats the underlying skin (dermis), stimulating collagen growth. Types of ablative therapy involve carbon-di-oxide laser, an erbium laser, and combination systems.

Additionally, a non-ablative Laser is a less aggressive technique than an Ablative Laser for a shorter recovery time. Therefore, skin rejuvenation and resurfacing act as a future trend, which is expected to fuel the growth of the dermatology devices market during the forecast period.



Based on product type, the dermatology devices market is segmented into treatment devices and diagnostic devices. The treatment device segment held a larger market share in 2021, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2022-2028. Based on application, the dermatology devices market is segmented into skin cancer diagnosis, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, body contouring & skin tightening, psoriasis, and others.

The skin cancer diagnosis segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, moreover the same is expected to grow over the forecasted period of 2022-2028. Based on end users, the dermatology devices market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others. The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the dermatology clinics segment is expected to grow over the forecasted period of 2022-2028.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5408.57 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11235.42 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Rising Aesthetics Procedures Among Individuals

Technological Advancement in Dermatology Devices

Complications after Cancer Procedural Treatment and Cosmetic Surgery from Unqualified Professionals

Growing Prevalence of Skin Cancer and Disorders

Skin Rejuvenation and Resurfacing

