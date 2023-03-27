CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2022 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

French English

Montrouge, 27th March 2023

Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2022 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the French and English versions of its 2022 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report have been registered with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on March 27th, 2023, under number D.23-0154. These documents are available on the website of Crédit Agricole S.A. at the following addresses:

https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/financial-publications, for the English version,

https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/publications-financieres, for the French version,

as well as on the website of the AMF.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

the 2022 Annual Financial Report 1 ;

; the report on corporate governance;

the Non-Financial Performance Report.





The Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge under conditions provided by regulations.

1 During the finalization of 2022 financial statements, an operational error was identified within note 11.1 to the unaudited IFRS consolidated financial statements of Crédit Agricole S.A. as at 31 December 2022 issued on 9th February 2023, related to the fair value of financial assets and liabilities recognised at amortized costs. This operational error has no impact on the accounting of these financial assets and liabilities. The estimated fair value presented is not used for management of the activities and risks of the bank. Data in this note is only intended to meet the requirements of accounting standards, that require the presentation of the fair value of assets and liabilities recognised at amortised costs (i.e. assets and liabilities for which the intention is essentially to collect contractual cash flows over time). The correction in the Universal registration document of the fair value of assets and liabilities recognised at amortised costs as at 31/12/2022 and 31/12/2021 therefore has no impact on profits, solvency or liquidity of Crédit Agricole S.A and Crédit Agricole Group.

Attachment