Air Quality Monitoring Systems Global Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030: Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors

The global market for Air Quality Monitoring Systems estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Indoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Outdoor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Air Quality Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$707.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 482 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Deteriorating Air Quality Despite Regulations In-Place Provides the Foundation for Global Growth in Air Quality Monitoring Systems

As Global Air Continues to Become Toxic Amid Half Hearted Sustainability Efforts, Air Quality Monitoring Will Become More Indispensable & Omnipresent: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Russia-Ukraine War Spells Environmental Disaster for Both Air & Water

"If You Can't Measure It You Can't Manage It" is the Reason Why it is Important to Monitor Air Quality

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War & Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War

A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Supply Chains Tighten Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War

The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary of the War

Competition

Air Quality Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Overview of Air Quality Monitoring Systems

World Brands

Innovations

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness Over Sick Building Syndrome (SBS) and Importance of Indoor Air Quality Drives Demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition: Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke for the Year 2021

Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for the Adoption of Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022

Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth

Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit Growth in the Market

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors Gets Bigger

In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management Bodes Well for Market Growth

A Peek Into the Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in Optimizing Building Automation

Stack Emission Monitoring Grows in Popularity in the Industrial Sector Amid Growing Industrial Air Emissions

Wearable Devices for Air Quality Monitoring Storm into the Spotlight

Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in the Market

