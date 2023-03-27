The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market is forecast to grow by USD 17,527.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.68% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05889383/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications, new cooling method for EV BTMS: DX, and EV BTMS surges lithium-ion battery performance improving range of EVs.



The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is segmented as below:

By Battery Type

• Li-ion

• Lead-acid

• Others



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in thermal management technology: PCM and GIHP as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, high-density, high-power, small-sized lithium-ion batteries and increasing use of software and sensors for intelligent BMS will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market sizing

• Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market forecast

• Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market vendors that include BMS Powersafe, Dana Inc., Dober, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Ewert Energy Systems Inc., Exponential Power Inc., Gentherm Inc., Hanon Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, Leclanche SA, Lithium Balance AS, MAHLE GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Turntide Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, and VOSS Automotive GmbH. Also, the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

