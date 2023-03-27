Global mPoS Terminals Strategic Business Report 2023: Expanding Internet Connectivity Facilitates Market Gains

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mPoS Terminals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for mPoS Terminals estimated at US$24.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.9% CAGR and reach US$55.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR



The mPoS Terminals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on mPOS Market

What is a POS System?

An Introduction to mPOS Terminals

Global Market Outlook

Retail Industry Leads the Global mPOS Terminals Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Gains

Competition

mPoS Terminals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

mPOS Systems Offer Various Benefits, Set to Gain Momentum

mPOS Aids in Boosting Business Performance and Customer Experience

Growing Shift Towards Contactless Payments Drives Demand for mPOS Terminals

Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

COVID-19 Crisis Facilitates Payment Space to Move Away from Cash Payments

Transforming Payments Landscape & Rapid Pace of Digitization Presents Opportunity for mPOS Terminals Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Top Countries in Digital Transactions Worldwide: Volume of Real-time Payment Transactions for 2021

Key Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

mPOS Solutions: A Promising Alternative Payment Method

Expanding Internet Connectivity Facilitates Market Gains

Percentage Adoption Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of June 2022)

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

Ubiquity of Mobile Devices and Rising Use of Smartphones for Payments: Potential for mPOS Terminal Market

Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

mPOS Value-Added Services (VAS) to Drive Future Gains in mPOS Terminals Market

Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027

Growing Demand for Mobile Financial Transactions from Varied Industries to Accelerate Growth

Increasing Utilization of Mobile Wallets and Rise in NFC Transactions Fuel Market Prospects

Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by Reason Cited

Digital Wallet Usage among Adults in Select Countries: % of Respondents Using Digital Wallets Every day for 2022E

Rising Threat of Financial Fraud & Strict Regulations for Payment Processing Propel Demand for EMV-Compliant Payment Solutions

Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime by Type of Internet-Enabled Crime (2021)

Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by Region during 2020 to 2024

Retail Emerges as the Leading Application Market for mPOS Terminals

Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In-Store Retail Experience

Technological Innovations to Drive Future of mPOS

Market Benefits from Growing Opportunities in the Restaurant Industry

Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and Payments

Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-Generation Restaurant POS Systems

How the Food Service, Hotels & Hospitality Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Hospitality Sector Turns to mPOS Terminals Improve Customer Experience

Travel & Hospitality Industry Confronts Challenges Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Cloud-based mPOS Terminals Poised for High Growth in the Future

mPOS Terminals Offer Numerous Benefits to SMEs

Security of mPOS Terminals: A Highly Critical Requirement

