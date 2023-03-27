Spirulina Market Continues to Grow at a Remarkable CAGR of 8.0%, Projected to Reach US$ 465.2 Million by 2033, says Persistence Market Research

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spirulina Market is expected reach to US$ 215.2 Million by 2023 to around US$ 465.2 Million by 2033, With CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2033. The market is driven by various factors, such as increasing health consciousness among consumers, the growing demand for plant-based protein sources, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of Spirulina. This can be attributed to the presence of several Spirulina producers in the region, as well as the increasing demand for natural and organic food products in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Overall, the Spirulina market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural and healthy food products, as well as the growing trend of plant-based diets.

Spirulina is a type of blue-green algae that is often considered a superfood due to its high nutritional content. It is commonly consumed in powder or tablet form as a dietary supplement. Spirulina is rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and is also a source of essential fatty acids, including gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). It is often used as a dietary supplement to boost energy, support immune function, and improve overall health. Spirulina is also used in animal feed, as a natural food coloring agent, and in some cosmetic products.

Spirulina Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for natural and plant-based products : The growing demand for natural and plant-based products, driven by consumer preference for healthier and more sustainable options, is driving the growth of the spirulina market.

: The growing demand for natural and plant-based products, driven by consumer preference for healthier and more sustainable options, is driving the growth of the spirulina market. Growing health and wellness awareness : The increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of spirulina, such as its high nutritional content and antioxidant properties, is driving the demand for spirulina-based products.

: The increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of spirulina, such as its high nutritional content and antioxidant properties, is driving the demand for spirulina-based products. Rising demand for functional foods : Spirulina is often used as an ingredient in functional foods, which are foods that provide additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition. The increasing demand for functional foods is expected to drive the growth of the spirulina market.

: Spirulina is often used as an ingredient in functional foods, which are foods that provide additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition. The increasing demand for functional foods is expected to drive the growth of the spirulina market. Technological advancements in production : Advances in technology have made it easier and more efficient to produce spirulina, leading to increased production and lower costs, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

: Advances in technology have made it easier and more efficient to produce spirulina, leading to increased production and lower costs, which is expected to drive the growth of the market. Growing demand from various industries : Spirulina is used in various industries, including food and beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and animal feed, among others. The growing demand from these industries is expected to drive the growth of the spirulina market.

: Spirulina is used in various industries, including food and beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and animal feed, among others. The growing demand from these industries is expected to drive the growth of the spirulina market. Challenges in production: Despite technological advancements, the production of spirulina can still be challenging, as it requires specific environmental conditions and can be susceptible to contamination. This may limit the growth of the market in some regions.

Segment Analysis:

Form:

Spirulina is available in various forms such as powder, tablets, capsules, and flakes. Powder form of spirulina is the most commonly used form, owing to its easy usage and versatility. The tablet form is gaining popularity due to its convenience and ease of consumption. Capsules and flakes are also used in various applications.

Application:

Spirulina is used in various applications, such as dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, cosmetics, and animal feed. The dietary supplements segment is the largest application segment, driven by the increasing demand for natural and plant-based supplements. The functional foods and beverages segment is also growing, driven by the increasing demand for functional and fortified foods.

End-use industry:

Spirulina is used in various industries, including food and beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and animal feed. The dietary supplement industry is the largest end-use industry, followed by the food and beverage industry. The cosmetics industry is also growing, driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients.

Regional Outlook:

North America is a significant market for spirulina, owing to the high demand for natural and plant-based products. The United States is the largest market in the region, driven by the increasing use of spirulina in dietary supplements and functional foods. The market is also driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of spirulina.

Europe is another significant market for spirulina, owing to the increasing demand for natural and organic products. The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of spirulina, especially as a source of protein and other essential nutrients. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the largest markets in the region.

Competitive Insights:

The vast majority of firms aggressively advertise spirulina-based products to improve product positioning and exposure. Due to improved spirulina production and product accessibility, spirulina sales are sharply rising. Key players are further encouraged by the supply chain's stability and the spirulina industry's concentrated structure.

Prominent players in the global spirulina market include DDW Inc., DIC Corporation, Chr. Hansen A/S, Cyanotech Corp., Sensient Technologies Corp., Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd., Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd. and Now Health Group Inc.

Recent Developments:

In November 2021, Cyanotech Corporation, a leading producer of spirulina and astaxanthin, announced that it had expanded its production capacity in Hawaii by installing a new centrifuge and a spray dryer. The company aims to meet the growing demand for natural and plant-based products.

Cyanotech Corporation, a leading producer of spirulina and astaxanthin, announced that it had expanded its production capacity in Hawaii by installing a new centrifuge and a spray dryer. The company aims to meet the growing demand for natural and plant-based products. In October 2021, Parry Nutraceuticals, a leading producer of spirulina, announced that it had launched a new product called "Parry Organic Spirulina." The product is certified organic and non-GMO, and is aimed at meeting the growing demand for natural and sustainable products.

Parry Nutraceuticals, a leading producer of spirulina, announced that it had launched a new product called "Parry Organic Spirulina." The product is certified organic and non-GMO, and is aimed at meeting the growing demand for natural and sustainable products. In September 2021, DIC Corporation, a Japanese multinational company, announced that it had acquired the spirulina business of Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Co., Ltd. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening DIC's position in the global spirulina market.

