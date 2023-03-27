The Global Activewear Apparel Market is forecast to grow by $235.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.43% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Activewear Apparel Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873444/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the activewear apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increasing participation in athletics, and growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle.



The activewear apparel market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Women

• Men



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing popularity of athleisure as one of the prime reasons driving the activewear apparel market growth during the next few years. Also, the customization of activewear apparel and rising demand for licensed sports merchandise will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the activewear apparel market covers the following areas:

• Activewear apparel market sizing

• Activewear apparel market forecast

• Activewear apparel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading activewear apparel market vendors that include adidas AG, Augusta Sportswear Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Fashion Nova LLC, Gildan Activewear Inc., Girlfriend Collective LLC, Good American LLC, Groupe Artemis, Iconix International, Lefty Production Co., Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Superfit Hero LLC, TechStyle Fashion Group, Under Armour Inc., Universal Standard Inc., VF Corp., ASICS Corp., and Hanesbrands Inc. Also, the activewear apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

