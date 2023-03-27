Heat Exchangers Global Market to Reach $28 Billion by 2030: Sustained Focus on Energy Efficiency in Modern Industrial Environments to Rev Up Opportunities for Heat Exchangers

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Exchangers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Heat Exchangers estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cooling Towers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Heat Exchangers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 675 Featured) -

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

API Heat Transfer

Balcke-Durr GmbH

Barriquand Technologies Thermiques

Danfoss A/S

Doosan Corporation

Enerquip, LLC

FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH

Guntner U.S. LLC

Hamon Group

HISAKA WORKS, LTD.

HRS Heat Exchangers Ltd.

Johnson Controls International

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Koch Heat Transfer Company, LP

McDermott International, Ltd.

Mersen SA

SmartHeat Inc.

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc.

SWEP International AB

Tranter, Inc.

Vahterus Oy

Xylem Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1736 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Weak Global Economic Environment Dents Market Prospects

Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period September 2020 to August 2021

HVAC Systems with Filtration: Relevant Answer to Tough COVID-19 Test

Heat Exchangers and Boilers to Play Crucial Role amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Crisis Opens Floodgates of Real Opportunities for Steam & Boiler Industry

An Introduction to Heat Exchangers

Product Groups

Product Types and Segments

End-Use Market: A Brief Note

Key End-Use Industries for Heat Exchangers

Heat Exchangers: The Most Important & Ubiquitous Process Equipment in Industries

Global Heat Exchangers Market: Overview and Outlook

Playing Instrumental Role in Numerous Industries

Sophisticated Design Options for Next-Generation, Eco-Friendly Heat Exchangers

3D Printing Unfolds Exciting Design Opportunities for Heat Exchangers

Segment Overview: Growing Need for Advanced Equipment Augurs Well for Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market

Strong Demand from End-Use Verticals Enables Heat Exchanger Market to Maintain Positive Trajectory in Long Term

Chemical Industry Commands Major Share

Oil & Gas Remains Major Application Segment for Heat Exchangers

Regional Analysis: Europe Secures Commanding Position in Global Heat Exchanger Market

World Heat Exchangers Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Heat Exchangers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

HVAC Companies Adapt Strategies to Navigate Unsettling Phase of COVID-19

Leading Players in the Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Alfa Laval and Others

Leading Players in the Global Compact Heat Exchangers Market (2020): Percentage Value Breakdown by Company

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Heat Exchangers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Focus on Energy Efficiency in Modern Industrial Environments to Rev Up Opportunities for Heat Exchangers

Growing Popularity of Energy Audits to Help Identify Saving Opportunities & the Resulting Increased Spending on Energy Efficiency to Benefit Demand for Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2019 by Region

Undeniable Productivity Benefits of Industrial Energy Efficiency Measures to Spur the Commercial Value of Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2019 by Industry

Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step Up Market Opportunities for Compact Heat Exchangers

Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to Plate Heat Exchangers

Despite Slowdown in Demand, Chemical Industry to Remain the Dominant Consumer of Heat Exchangers

Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for New and Replacement Demand for Heat Exchangers: CAPEX in the World Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2023

World Chemical Industry Revenues (in %) by Segment for the Year 2021

Critical Role of Heat Exchangers in the Power Generation/Utilities Sector Augurs Well

Continued Dominance of Coal & Move to Clean Coal Technologies to Drive the Importance of Heat Exchangers in Enabling Plant Efficiency & Emission Reduction

Focus on Heat Recovery & Utilization of Sensible and Latent Heat from Flue Gas to Drive the Value of Heat Exchangers in Coal Fired Power Plants Against the Backdrop of Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power: Global Thermal Power Generated from Coal (In Billion Kilowatt-hours) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2024

Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Heat Exchangers in the Energy Sector

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of total Energy

Robust Outlook for Renewables to Echo Downstream Into the Heat Exchangers Market: World Renewable Energy Production (In Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Heat Exchangers Market

With Over 500 Operational & Under Construction Nuclear Reactors, Demand for Heat Exchangers in Nuclear Power Plants is Poised for Growth in the Medium to Long Term Period: Global Number of Nuclear Reactors in Operation & Under Construction (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Year 2018

Volatile Oil Prices Revive the Emphasis on Productivity & Capital Efficiency in O&G Industry

As Oil Companies Scramble to be Better Prepared for the Next Price Crash, Innovative Heat Exchangers Capable of Providing Value Via Production Improvements & Efficiencies Will be the Only Ones to Gain in the Volatile Market Environment: Global Prices of Brent Crude (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2021

Structural Shocks & the Ensuing Permanent Break in Oil Prices to Push Demand for Underwater Heat Exchangers

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal Measure for the Global Oil Refining Market

With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy: Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In '000 Barrels per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector

As the Hidden Workhorses of Heating and Cooling in the Food & Beverage Industry, Demand for Heat Exchangers Benefits from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food: World Retail Market for Food & Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 & 2023

Plate Heat Exchangers Struggle with Poor Maintenance & Low Utilization Rates in Food Industry

Transformative Heat Exchanger Technology Bonanza for Dairy Processing Industry

Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for Heat Exchanger Sales

Growing Industrial Effluent Discharge Coupled With the Massive Water Reuse Opportunity Provided by the Emerging Circular Economy Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Heat Exchangers in the Wastewater Treatment Industry: Volume of Industrial Wastewater Generated in the U.S & Europe (In 000 m3 (Cubic Meters)) for the Year 2018

Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat Exchangers

Declining Freshwater Availability Throws the Technology Focus on Seawater Heat Exchangers: Per Capita Availability of Water in Select Countries (In '000 m3) for Years 1975, 2000 & 2025

Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers

Heat Exchangers Find Increased Acceptance in Marine Industry

Heat Exchangers Remain Critical Elements of Modern Data Centers

Mining Industry Trends Continue to Discourage Heat Exchangers Market

Labor Presents the Most Significant Downside Risk for the Mining Industry in the Form of Increased Production Costs: Production Cost Breakdown of Mining Projects (In %) for the Year 2020

Innovations in Cooling Tower Design and Technology Crucial to Future Market Growth

Supportive Innovative Technologies of Heat Exchangers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes Its Revolutionary Presence Felt in the Heat Exchangers Market

Growing Prominence of Robotic & Intelligent Process Automation in the Era of Smart Factories to Drive the Commercial Value of AI Based Heat Exchanger Control & Monitoring: Global Spending on Robotic Process Automation & Intelligent Process Automation (In US$ Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes

Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift Eliminators Address Environmental Concerns to Drive Healthy Demand

New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency

Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves Infuse Vigor in the Market

R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer Raw Materials

Select Innovations

Focus on Intelligent Maintenance & Continuous Monitoring of Heat Exchangers Drives Opportunities for Replacement Demand

A Note on Industry Standards and Codes

Duct Cleaning and Air Conditioning Do Not Affect COVID-19 Transmission

Trends Linked to Heat Exchanger Technology Set New Standards in Energy Efficiency

Issues & Challenges

F-Gas Regulations

Low Awareness about Benefits of Building Energy Efficiency

Pricing and Distribution

Pricing Behavior by Product Segment

Steel as Raw Material Dominates

Pricing Behavior by End-Use Segment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

